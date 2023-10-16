Somatic Mutations in Single-Cell Sequencing: Separating Signal from Noise, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

for non-cancer cells, the majority of somatic mutations — other than those that arise very early in development — are shared by very few cells or can even be private to a single cell. Tweet this

Join this webinar to gain insights into the SCAN2 algorithm and how it enables single-cell sequencing with high accuracy for somatic mutations.

Join Peter J. Park, PhD, Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School; and Lovelace J. Luquette, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Medical School, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Somatic Mutations in Single-Cell Sequencing: Separating Signal from Noise.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks