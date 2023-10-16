Somatic Mutations in Single-Cell Sequencing: Separating Signal from Noise, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, delve into the development of SCAN2 and how this algorithm enables single-cell sequencing with high accuracy for somatic mutations. Attendees will learn how SCAN2 enables analysis of single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and small insertions and deletions (indels) in single cells that have undergone primary template-directed amplification (PTA) followed by whole genome sequencing.
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into the development of SCAN2 and how this algorithm enables single-cell sequencing with high accuracy for somatic mutations. Somatic mutations arise due to DNA damage or errors in DNA synthesis and are propagated through cell division. Unlike inherited variants, somatic mutations are shared by only a fraction of the cells in an organism. Numerous algorithms have been developed to identify somatic mutations present in clonal populations in cancer cells. But, for non-cancer cells, the majority of somatic mutations — other than those that arise very early in development — are shared by very few cells or can even be private to a single cell. To identify such mutations, new detection techniques are required.
With standard bulk sequencing approaches, detecting mutations in less than 5% of cells is difficult at typical whole-genome sequencing depths of 30-60X. Increased sequencing depth allows access to lower-frequency mutations, but the cost of sequencing quickly becomes prohibitive and the detection limit does not improve substantially.
Join this webinar to gain insights into the SCAN2 algorithm and how it enables single-cell sequencing with high accuracy for somatic mutations.
Join Peter J. Park, PhD, Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School; and Lovelace J. Luquette, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Medical School, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Somatic Mutations in Single-Cell Sequencing: Separating Signal from Noise.
