Some Honey Brings High-quality Single-serve Honey to the Masses: Honey Spoons Now Available at Select Albertson's Grocery Stores

Some Honey Announces Honey Spoons Retail Expansion into National Grocery Chain, Albertsons

VERONA, Wis., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some Honey is excited to announce that their new Honey Spoons are now available at an expanded selection of retail locations. Starting this month, customers can find these unique single-serve honey products at select Albertsons grocery stores including Jewel Osco, Safeway, Vons, Tom Thumb and Balducci, along with their expanded collection of raw, natural, unfiltered varietal honey at Woodman's, Hy-Vee, Whole Foods, Willy St. Co-op (Madison), Whole Foods and Fruitful Yield in Chicago, as well as Food Lion and Food City.

The expansion brings Honey Spoons' convenience and taste to a broader audience, making it easier for honey enthusiasts to enjoy this high-quality, innovative treat at home or on the go. The individually wrapped Honey Spoons are packed with raw, natural, unfiltered clover honey, offering a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional sweeteners.

This eagerly anticipated entry for Some Honey into retail locations coincides with an increased focus on private label opportunities and R&D development for restaurants and consumer packaged goods. Named a top innovative product in 2023 by Food & Beverage Magazine, Honey Spoons are just one of the many new products developed by the talented Some Honey team. Launching in November will be Hot Honey followed by a line of pure honey snacks in early 2025.

"We're buzzing over here!" said Adam Hovermale, Co-President. "We couldn't be happier to get Honey Spoons into these well-established outlets so that folks can enjoy the goodness of raw, natural, unfiltered honey in the convenient application of a ready-to-go spoon. This significant push into the retail market is a strategic move to increase awareness for our special Some Honey brand and the importance of consuming raw, unadulterated honey."

In 2023, ICI Foods, the company responsible for packaging the honey acquired the business, bringing fresh enthusiasm to expand the product line through new varietals like mesquite and orange honey and celebrate the premium quality of the Some Honey brand. While Some Honey products have evolved since its origin, its dedication to customers and to local land has not changed. They continue to provide a delicious and wholesome product that will enhance the well-being of both consumers and the environment.

"We proudly follow disciplined, sustainable harvesting and testing practices when sourcing honey to ensure no bees are harmed and the bee habitats remain intact as bees are essential to our ecosystem" added Hovermale. "We're ready to capture market attention by showcasing our great-tasting honey."

For more information, visit http://www.somehoney.com.

About Some Honey:

Some Honey was born in southwestern Wisconsin, a region known for its commitment to land conservation. Since its inception, the brand has evolved, but its core values of quality, integrity, customer dedication and environmental stewardship have remained unchanged. The team continues to provide a unique, delicious and wholesome product that enhances the well-being of both consumers and the environment. Pure Sweet Honey is the wholesale branch of the brand's bulk honey for food manufacturers and retailers.

