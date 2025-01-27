Some Want To Leave Spiritual Gifts In The Past, But The Holy Spirit Endures

Xulon Press presents a discussion of the Cessationist doctrine.
SANTEE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Michael McCormick explores whether Cessationists are censuring God's people in a similar way to that of the Pharisees of Jesus' day in The Most Evil And Destructive Heresy Of Our Time ($12.49, paperback, 9798868508134; $5.99, e-book, 9798868508141).
While many denominations differ on the amount of "sensationalism" they are comfortable with, the Strange Fire Conference was particularly harsh against Pentecostals and Charismatics, claiming that miraculous spiritual gifts ended with the Apostles, and that these modern practitioners were heretics and occultists. McCormick addresses this issue, and also poses the question of whether it is Cessationism itself that is the greater heresy, as it risks rejecting spiritual gifts and the Baptism of the Holy Spirit by redefining them.
McCormick said he is inspired to "confront the evil and destruction of Cessationism in the Christian Church."
Michael McCormick has been a Bible-believing, Spirit-filled Christian for over 47 years. He's led two home groups, been a men's ministry leader, taught the Bible on a weekly radio program, and helped lead worship by being on church praise teams and in choirs. He studied classical voice for two years, and has performed in 5 languages.
