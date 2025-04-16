Somerset Fire Alarm and Security LLC. Expands Operations with New Office in Washington, D.C.

Somerset Fire Alarm and Security, a trusted leader in life safety and security solutions, is excited to announce the grand opening of a new office in Washington, D.C. This expansion represents a significant milestone in the company's continuous growth and dedication to delivering exceptional service to clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

HAGERSTOWN, Md., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somerset Fire Alarm and Security, a trusted leader in life safety and security solutions, is excited to announce the grand opening of a new office in Washington, D.C. This expansion represents a significant milestone in the company's continuous growth and dedication to delivering exceptional service to clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Headquartered in Hagerstown, MD, Somerset Fire Alarm and Security has built a strong reputation since its founding for delivering reliable, customized solutions for commercial and residential clients. The new D.C. office will allow Somerset to better serve its growing customer base in the nation's capital and surrounding areas, offering quicker response times, localized support, and continued excellence in service. From state-of-the-art fire alarm systems to advanced security and access control solutions, Somerset Fire Alarm and Security continues to deliver industry-leading service with a customer-first mindset.

"Our team is thrilled to bring the quality and reliability Somerset is known for to the Washington, D.C. market," said Steve Quantock, President and Founder at Somerset Fire Alarm and Security. "This new office allows us to provide fast, local support to our clients while safeguarding some of the most important buildings in the country. I am personally ecstatic to be opening this office, as it brings us to the place where I grew up and started in this industry."

The D.C. location will offer our full suite of services, including fire alarm and security system design and installation, monitoring, inspections, video surveillance, access control, and 24/7 emergency support. It will also serve as a base for building relationships with local contractors, property managers, and business owners seeking reliable safety solutions.

