Something for Everyone on The American Woodshop Season 31

This season has something for everyone. Wood, glass, iron and stone are just a few of the materials featured in the projects. "We love a challenge!" said co-host Suzy Phillips. "Using different materials keeps woodworking interesting and beautiful." The new episodes feature diverse projects, including a green wood willow chair, a white and red oak Arts & Crafts stand with granite, and floating shelves with live-edges, internal lights and epoxy resins. Through the episodes, viewers will discover interesting techniques including green wood finishing, biscuit joinery, working with leaded glass, and even converting a chair into a rocker.

Now is the time to develop woodworking skills to save money. "Season 31 of 'The American Woodshop' is all about showing folks an easy path to a self-empowered woodworking life," said co-host Scott Phillips. Learn how to restore and repair furniture to bring almost any piece back to life – and use your skills to upcycle furniture from the thrift store using affordable and simple woodworking techniques.

Viewers can tune in to see the following episodes:

3101: Art Glass Light Box/Arch Top Window

3102: Walnut Conference Table

3103: Kitchen Plank Stool

3104: Turned Clock Spinning Time

3105: American Ladder-Back Rocker and Up-Cycled Iron-Backed Mahogany Garden Bench

3106: The Ultimate Game Table Chest

3107: Antique Door Glass Display Case

3108: Arts and Crafts Oak Stand

3109: Willow and Elm Furniture

3110: Live-Edge Display Shelves

3111: Finishing Like a Pro

3112: Furniture Repair and Restorations

3113: Live-Edge Stands for Scroll-Sawn Accent Lights

In addition to all the new projects and techniques that are explored, "The American Woodshop" delves into preservation of trees – something all woodworkers can support. Leading the way for the coming decades, Scott and Suzy have started a new tree-planting initiative called the Miami Sylvan Reserve. The goal of this nonprofit is to help landowners repair waterways by successfully planting trees and maintaining healthy forests. This season, viewers will see how a new land lab brings it all together.

"The American Woodshop" is produced by WBGU-PBS in Bowling Green, Ohio, and is sponsored by Woodcraft, Rikon Power Tools, PS Wood Machines, FurnitureBank of Central Ohio and Woodcraft Magazine.

