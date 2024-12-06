Something WHEEL-Y Fun Will Soon Be Spinning at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

"Throughout our Centennial year, we are celebrating 100 years of sparking memories, wonder, and dreams. We are excited to add this unique experience that will offer families a chance to do all three!" - Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Post this

Rising 12 stories in the air, this Ferris wheel is one of the biggest portable Ferris wheels in North America. It will be located in the northwest portion of the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience and will operate during normal museum hours and special events through Nov. 2, 2025. An additional ticket will be required ($6 for members and $8 for nonmembers). There are 24 gondolas that will each seat up to six people, with the typical ride lasting about 7–8 minutes. The Children's Museum is excited to offer an accessible gondola for wheelchair users.

The Ferris wheel is leased from Ride Worx, which provides rides and experiences for the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium among other attractions. This is an Indianapolis exclusive you'll only find at The Children's Museum. Spark memories and add even more excitement to your 2025 visit with this unforgettable adventure!

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP, and The Heritage Group.

For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org and follow us on social media @childrensmuseum.

