Something WHEEL-Y Fun Will Soon Be Spinning at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will debut an iconic, 110-foot tall Centennial Ferris Wheel in celebration of its 100th birthday year.
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is soaring to thrilling new heights in 2025! On March 15, the museum will debut an iconic, 110-foot tall Centennial Ferris Wheel in celebration of its 100th birthday year. Families will get a bird's-eye view of the museum campus, the downtown skyline, and surrounding areas as they ride sky-high on the Ferris wheel.
"Ferris wheels have a unique appeal that combines nostalgia, panoramic views and a sense of excitement," said Jennifer Pace Robinson, president and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "Throughout our Centennial year, we are celebrating 100 years of sparking memories, wonder, and dreams. We are excited to add this unique experience that will offer families a chance to do all three!"
Rising 12 stories in the air, this Ferris wheel is one of the biggest portable Ferris wheels in North America. It will be located in the northwest portion of the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience and will operate during normal museum hours and special events through Nov. 2, 2025. An additional ticket will be required ($6 for members and $8 for nonmembers). There are 24 gondolas that will each seat up to six people, with the typical ride lasting about 7–8 minutes. The Children's Museum is excited to offer an accessible gondola for wheelchair users.
The Ferris wheel is leased from Ride Worx, which provides rides and experiences for the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium among other attractions. This is an Indianapolis exclusive you'll only find at The Children's Museum. Spark memories and add even more excitement to your 2025 visit with this unforgettable adventure!
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP, and The Heritage Group.
