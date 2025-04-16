'Sometimes It's Pulmonary Hypertension': Global Community Unites for World PH Day 2025

"Early diagnosis leads to better outcomes," says Matt Granato, President and CEO of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Post this

This year, PHA joins the global campaign, "Sometimes It's Pulmonary Hypertension," to highlight the challenges patients face in getting an accurate diagnosis. Because PH affects people of all ages and backgrounds, and shares symptoms with more common conditions, many patients go undiagnosed for months or even years. The campaign sheds light on the often frustrating and frightening journey patients experience before finally hearing the words, "It's PH."

"Because pulmonary hypertension is both rare and often misunderstood, its common symptoms are frequently mistaken for more common and less serious conditions. As a result, patients and even front-line healthcare providers may overlook PH until after multiple visits and ineffective treatments," says Matt Granato, President and CEO of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. "This year's World PH Day theme emphasizes the importance of considering PH early in the diagnostic process—either to rule it out or confirm it—so that treatment can begin as soon as possible. Early diagnosis leads to better outcomes."

PHA encourages the global PH community to celebrate those living with PH and raise awareness using resources available on the World PH Day webpage. The page includes a digital toolkit with educational messages, graphics and other social media content available in English, Spanish and French. Supporters are invited to share on social media using the hashtag #WorldPHDay2025.

Key activities occurring throughout the month include:

PHA's 6-Minute Challenge ( May 1-31 ): Join PHA's inaugural virtual 6-Minute Challenge by committing to six minutes of daily activity, such as walking, chair yoga or pickleball, to honor World PH Day and support those living with PH. Learn more and sign up.

): Join PHA's inaugural virtual 6-Minute Challenge by committing to six minutes of daily activity, such as walking, chair yoga or pickleball, to honor World PH Day and support those living with PH. Learn more and sign up. World PH Day Hill Day ( May 6-7 ): Advocates from across the U.S. will meet with members of Congress in person on May 6 and virtually on May 7 to share their stories and advocate for policies that improve the lives of those affected by PH. Advance registration closed April 10 .

): Advocates from across the U.S. will meet with members of Congress in person on and virtually on to share their stories and advocate for policies that improve the lives of those affected by PH. Advance registration closed . National Virtual Support Groups ( May 21-22 ): PHA's Patient and Caregiver Virtual Support Groups will host national meetings focused on mental health. Whether newly diagnosed or managing PH long-term, participants can connect with others who understand life with PH. Participants can join from anywhere via Zoom. RSVP instructions and additional event information can be found on the World PH Day webpage.

More information about PH, the "Sometimes It's PH" campaign and ways to participate in World PH Day, visit PHAssociation.org/WorldPHDay.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, support patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit www.PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

