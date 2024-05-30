Sometimes The Key To Redemption Is Found Through Another's Story

Xulon Press presents a true story of healing after childhood trauma.
ACCOKEEK, Md., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Adriane McCann shares her grandmother's touching memoir in Mimmy's Secret: Exposing An Untold Secret Of Tragedy To Triumph ($13.99, paperback, 9781662895524; $5.99, e-book, 9781662895531).
McCann heard from her grandmother's lips the impact that childhood trauma can have, and understood for herself how its effects can continue through generations if left unaddressed. In telling her Mimmy's story, McCann hopes to inspire hope in trauma victims, while also raising awareness and igniting faith.
"My grandmother inspired me! We often had our time, called our kitchen talks. What was revealed had a lasting impact on my life. I knew the Holy Spirit wanted it written to bring about healing and deliverance to many victims of child abuse," said McCann.
Adriane McCann is a talented, published author, psalmist, and anointed teacher. Her dynamic delivery and passion for the gospel's transformative power make her a highly sought-after keynote speaker. McCann's creative, expressive, and original approach to sharing biblical truths through songs, illustrations, object lessons, and character impersonations brings lessons to life and inspires adults alike. She also specializes in helping students with cognitive learning challenges. McCann is a lifelong learner and a resolute individual. She holds a master's degree in business and healthcare administration from Ashford University.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Mimmy's Secret is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
