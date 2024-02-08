Sometimes You Feel As If You've Taken All The Pain You Can Bear, But There's More

Xulon Press presents an original work of young adult fiction.
Jean and Sam thought they were doing everything right in the way they raised their kids. That day, Jean knew they were safe in the backyard, but she just had to go check on them. Their lives were never the same again. When their daughter becomes the next target, they want to protect her, and they wonder how much tragedy one family can take.
"My grandmother would tell me, 'Once you find this passion, you will become a storyteller.' This advice follows me to this day," said Manning.
Storytelling has always been a passion for author, J.M. Manning, and she finally learned how to express it through writing during her two years of college.
