Somewear Labs Delivers Resilience to Global Drone Operations

Somewear partners with industry leaders, delivering a resilient software-defined network for continuous situational awareness and airspace management for unmanned systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somewear Labs, the technology company enabling critical communications for defense, public safety, and commercial teams, announced today that it has successfully demonstrated the ability to provide resilient connectivity across heterogeneous autonomous platforms and ensure effective and secure drone operations in complex environments.

In partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (OUSD-AS), Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and industry partners AgEagle, Skydio, Auterion GS, and AX Enterprize, the team successfully conducted flight operations while relying on Somewear's software-defined network as the communication backbone. Somewear's network delivers real-time telemetry data for small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) and the operator to the mission command center.

During a three-day event, Somewear Labs demonstrated the future of airspace management for drones to securely operate anywhere in the world. The demonstration tested the integration of Blue UAS with the Collaborative Low-Altitude UAS Integration Effort (CLUE) Uncrewed Traffic Management (UTM) system - which enables the safe, secure, and efficient operations of UAS within the National Airspace System.

As part of a cohesive team effort, AgEagle and Skydio, renowned for their sUAS, utilized third-party ground control hardware and software to manage their drones. Auterion provided the ground control software, QGC-Gov, which is designed to enhance the functionality and security of drone operations. The ground control stations ran Somewear's Android application in the background, granting access to Somewear's software-defined network and resilient data flow.

"For third-party drones utilizing Auterion's software, Somewear's integration means access to a redundant, interoperable network where diverse systems can effectively communicate and operate. Such collaboration not only elevates operational efficiency but also paves the way for future innovations in unmanned aerial systems," said Senior Program Manager, Aaron Dahl at Auterion.

Additionally, Somewear Labs' Node was connected to each ground control station, using SmartRouting, a proprietary networking protocol, to reliably and effectively route data across multiple networks. This allowed both UAS and pilot telemetry data to be sent across the mesh network to a WiFi backhaul and then to the mission command center.

"This collaboration not only marks an advancement in managing unmanned aerial systems but also underscores our commitment to supporting the last mile of JADC2. Our software-defined network is designed to ensure mission-critical data can be shared between warfighters, battlefield assets, and command centers," said James Kubik, CEO at Somewear Labs. "Our integration framework allows us to integrate with strategic command's preferred operational platform to extend situational awareness across all echelons of an operation."

UTM is critical anywhere UAS are operated. Somewear provides a field-tested solution to rapidly deploy a resilient network for heterogeneous drones, securely transmitting critical telemetry data from anywhere in the world. These capabilities empower warfighters and strategic command to confidently recognize and distinguish between trusted UAS and others in the airspace.

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue UAS Framework program provides advanced capabilities to UAS technology and reduces risk for government customers, ensuring that only secure and trusted technologies are used in critical defense operations. For more information click here.

ABOUT SOMEWEAR LABS

Somewear's software platform and hardware enable commercial and government teams to maintain situational awareness during high-pressure operations — in any environment. Somewear is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and trusted by a wide range of customers, from helicopter paramedics to wildland firefighters, to operators within the U.S. Department of Defense. The company's purpose is to build best-in-class solutions that keep people in touch, informed, and safe anywhere in the world.

