Somewear Labs Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are shaping their fields and society through cutting-edge innovation and excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somewear Labs, the technology company enabling critical communications for defense, public safety, and commercial teams, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Communications and Innovation and Technology categories. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and society at large.

Best in Business recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Out of thousands of applications, only 241 companies were selected.

In 2024, Somewear Labs achieved a significant milestone with the award of a patent for its proprietary data routing technology. This groundbreaking innovation underpins Somewear's core capabilities, including SmartRouting™, SmartBackhaul™, and SmartRelay™, which play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable and efficient data transmission across multiple communication modalities in challenging environments.

Somewear Labs' software-defined network and integration framework leverage this patented technology to ensure mission-critical data is more accessible and usable to warfighters and first responders, ultimately empowering them to make risk-informed decisions and execute missions safely and effectively.

"Somewear Labs is honored to be recognized by Inc. as a company that's not just advancing technology but also making a real-world impact," said James Kubik, CEO of Somewear Labs. "Whether in the middle of a hurricane or on a remote battlefield, our customers trust their lives on Somewear's technology - their operational success inspires and drives the business we're building."

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Somewear's mission is to save lives by enabling critical communications for the world's most important organizations. For more information, please visit somewearlabs.com.

