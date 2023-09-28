Somewear Labs Supports Alpha 5 Project with Critical Communications Platform During Record-Setting Formation Skydive

Real-time tracking, biometrics, and air-to-ground communication redefined safety standards during 38,000 ft. jump to raise funds for children of fallen warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Somewear Labs, the technology company enabling critical communications for defense, public safety, and commercial teams, announced its participation in the Alpha 5 Project, a mission to set a new world record for the highest HALO (high altitude, low opening) formation skydive and raise $1 million for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF). Somewear Labs partnered with Operator Solutions, a leading provider of specialized search and rescue solutions and the team behind the Alpha 5 Project, to provide critical and reliable communication solutions to ensure the health and safety of the jumpers during this remarkable mission. The record-setting jump took place on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at The New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM. The five participating jumpers included four current and former U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Pararescue Specialists (PJs) and entrepreneur, adventurist, and philanthropist Larry Connor.

To break the existing unofficial world record for the highest HALO formation skydive, the five jumpers ascended to an altitude of 38,000 feet in a specially designed hot air balloon. Accompanied by a balloon pilot and O2 Tech, the jumpers followed HALO safety protocols, wearing full oxygen equipment and human-performance sensors powered by Somewear. From there, the jumpers exited the balloon and linked arms in a five-person formation before safely separating and landing. A representative from Guinness World Records was present to assess and validate the record-setting achievement.

"We are honored to have participated in this extraordinary, world record-setting event," said James Kubik, Co-Founder and CEO at Somewear Labs. "Somewear's platform is engineered to maximize safety and guarantee resilient and reliable communications in any environment. The opportunity to marry these capabilities with efforts to raise awareness for an incredible organization and honor America's finest is not something we take lightly."

During dynamic operations such as these, real-time communication and coordination is paramount in ensuring the health and safety of those involved. When traditional networks are lost, communication barriers and unreliable systems put teams at risk. For the Alpha 5 Project, the jumpers' safety was the top priority. The record-breaking mission presented a number of challenges, including pinpointing the position of the balloon and jumpers as they climbed in altitude and monitoring the jumpers' physiological state during ascent and descent. The Somewear platform, paired with human-performance sensors, allowed ground teams to monitor the jumpers in real-time, relay biometrics of each individual, and provide air-to-ground communication, maximizing both jumper safety and accountability.

Somewear's software-based critical communications platform provided an elevated level of safety, accountability, and awareness for the Alpha 5 Project team. By integrating body-worn sensors with Somewear's satellite-based solution, the ground team was able to monitor the jumpers' heart rates, body temperatures, respiratory rates, and body postures. Reliable, real-time tracking also communicated the balloon's position and the jumpers' exit from the balloon, then confirmed all parachutes were successfully deployed. Additionally, the ability to relay both position and vitals allowed the ground force to proactively determine where the jumpers would land to facilitate recovery.

"The Somewear Labs technology played an integral part in ensuring jumper safety throughout the entire operation," said Brandon Daugherty, Founder and CEO of Operator Solutions and A5 Project Lead. "We are grateful for the dedication and participation of everyone involved in this project. It is together that we can make a significant impact on the lives of our country's heroes and ensure a bright future for their children."

Somewear's mission is to save lives by enabling critical communications for the world's most important organizations. For more information, please visit somewearlabs.com. Learn more about SOWF and donate at https://specialops.org/alpha5/.

ABOUT SOMEWEAR LABS

Somewear's software platform and hardware enable commercial and government teams to maintain situational awareness during high-pressure operations — in any environment. Somewear is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and trusted by a wide range of customers, from helicopter paramedics to wildland firefighters, to operators within the U.S. Department of Defense. The company's purpose is to build best-in-class solutions that keep people in touch, informed, and safe anywhere in the world.

