Somfy-powered shades and draperies add convenience to the Sinclair Hotel, the first all-digital hotel. Photo credit: Brandon Barré and the Sinclair Hotel. “Automated window coverings enhance the guest experience and promote wellness while saving the owner energy,” said Ty Saville, Somfy North America’s Business and New Housing & Commercial Solutions Manager. “Somfy is excited to be an integral part of the ecosystem of this futuristic hotel.”

Somfy, the world’s largest manufacturer of tubular motors for smart window coverings and exterior solar protections, is excited to work with the Sinclair Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas to create the first truly connected building in North America. This hotel of the future contains Somfy’s innovative products, including 500 Power over Ethernet (PoE) gateways and close to 650 motors for both shades and draperies. At a time when wellness concerns are top-of-mind for travelers, motorized shades and other automations allow for low-touch surfaces as well as smart rooms that adapt to occupants' needs.

The first smart hotel features over 7,000 endpoints connected with ethernet cables and low-voltage power, including Somfy-powered motorized window coverings, along with lighting, shower controls, in-mirror infotainment, in-room fridges and much more. All of these intelligent features come together with concentrated controls, allowing guests to personalize their in-room environment with relatively few surfaces to touch.

In combination with Igor, a Somfy partner, and several other leading technology collaborators, this data-centric luxury hotel creates a personalized experience for guests while providing the hotel with energy-saving information and automation. PoE technology like Igor’s Nexos connects the hotel’s automation systems, from window coverings to lighting and more.

Guests can customize and personalize their stays in the first all-digital hotel without touching multiple surfaces around the room. Custom in-room scenes can move shades and draperies, change lighting, and connect to other devices to create the ideal atmosphere. PoE technology from Somfy and partner Igor makes it simple to control the natural and artificial lighting from a centralized point of control, so guests can soak in some Vitamin D or turn the lights down for a romantic night in enjoying room service.

From the past to the future, this building has seen it all. The Sinclair, Autograph Collection is a restoration of the art deco Sinclair Building built in Fort Worth in 1929 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building that began as the office for Sinclair Oil Company now has a new life as a tech-forward hotel focused on sustainability.

“I wanted to create a building that paid homage to the past but embraced the technology of the future,” said CEO and president of Sinclair Holdings LLC Farukh Aslam. “Motorized shading enhances our guests’ experience at the hotel and also creates a more energy-efficient and sustainable model of hospitality.”

Automation allows the hotel to conserve energy without interrupting guest experience. When guests leave their room for the day, this smart hotel can trigger energy-saving automations to close the motorized shades and draperies, turn off the TV and lights, and even adjust the thermostat settings. Since utilities are the second-highest cost in hotel operations after labor, these automated actions help the building save money and operate in a more eco-friendly way.

PoE technology is another way the Sinclair Hotel combines smarts and savings. PoE communicates with every device, while also keeping infrastructure costs low. The Sinclair is fully outfitted with Somfy’s PoE gateways, allowing simplified installation and ease of movement.

“The Sinclair Hotel perfectly demonstrates how we can decrease energy costs and increase comfort simultaneously with the power of motorized shades and draperies,” said Saville.

Learn more about Somfy commercial solutions for hospitality at http://www.somfysystems.com/commercial.

Discover more about the Sinclair Hotel at http://www.thesinclairhotel.com.

About Somfy Systems, Inc.

Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com