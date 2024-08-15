Sommsation Leverages AI to Advance Personalized Consumer Communications at Scale

AI-driven personalization solution developed in-house automates a new level of wine consumer engagement

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sommsation, (www.sommsation.com), an online marketplace selling high-quality wines from a portfolio of independent wineries, has deepened its technology platform with the introduction of a new AI-driven personalization capability. This automation application is designed to enhance the credibility and relevance of personalized consumer interactions, bringing an exceptional human experience to life through innovative digital mediums.

Credibility and preference reign supreme in the world of wine discovery and selection. Sommsation recognized the need to provide contextual connections between well-defined, structured semantic spaces—such as grape varieties, taste profiles, price points and wine regions; first-party customer data that indicates preferences and discovery behaviors; and rich content within its platform of more than 20,000 photos and 20 terabytes of video data. By leveraging this approach, Sommsation can drive deeper engagement with its customers, ensuring that every interaction is meaningful and personalized.

"Our intent behind creating this new AI-enabled technology solution was two-fold," explains Matt Hessinger CTO and Co-Founder of Sommsation. "First, we're focused on creating a great user experience by ensuring a personalized, relevant, and consistent dialogue across all digital touchpoints, including our website, email, social media, and SMS. This allows us to bring an authentic human experience to life in the digital space. Secondly, our operating model has become extremely efficient, as we no longer need to manually track, interpret and coordinate personalized information and consumer interactions."

Sommsation's AI-driven solution is a logical extension of the core platform the company has been perfecting over time. Unlike machine learning models, this solution is based on Symbolic AI, where the logic is explicitly programmed by market experts rather than being learned from data. This allows for greater control and precision in delivering personalized experiences to wine consumers.

Over the past several months, the company has been gradually integrating various components of the platform, mastering a complex interplay of data collection, analysis, segmentation, and automation. "This solution is not only tailored to the wine industry but is also extensible to other types of luxury engagement and experiences with myriad nuanced product characteristics," adds Bill Hagner, Chairman of Sommsation.

The introduction of this AI-driven platform has had a transformative impact on Sommsation's business operations. Different parts of the organization are now seamlessly "talking to each other," enabling automated scheduling and strategizing of workflows without human intervention. This means that the organization can now act on a broader base of knowledge than any single individual could possess, leading to more informed decision-making with greater efficiency.

Two use cases that are already proving successful include:

As Sommsation onboards a new winery partner to its platform, the new AI solution will identify and locate existing content related to the wines being offered. The system will automatically notify Sommsation employees in marketing and customer engagement and serve that content to the systems they use in order to begin immediate, relevant promotion of the new partner and its offerings.

The new AI application also automates direct communications to consumers based on their past purchase history and offer suggestions when similar wines are added to the portfolio in the form of an automated email to the customer highlighting the new wine and the correlation to past preferences.

In addition to early success within Sommsation, the Company is currently in discussions with multiple independent wineries to deploy the new solution.

"From close to a decade of work developing and deploying AI with other Eldridge portfolio companies, we knew AI could help us achieve our business goal, but we also saw no applications with the level of sophistication to handle the challenge of dynamically matching many consumer preferences to many product complexities," adds Danielle Diliberti, CEO and Co-Founder of Sommsation. "Early customer reaction has been exceptional. We're pretty sophisticated about this stuff."

About Sommsation

Sommsation is a state-of-the-art wine company connecting wine lovers to top independent wineries and esteemed sommeliers through their curated online wine shop and personalized tasting experiences. With a growing roster of 50+ independent wineries, over 300 wines and 120+ unique personal wine tasting experience, Sommsation also offers personalized, unique team engagement events, corporate gifting opportunities, and bespoke corporate events. Experience the extraordinary at sommsation.com.

