Somnology and Clarigent Health Join Forces to Integrate Innovative Clairity Mental Health Technology into Somnology's Sleep Care SLaaS® Platform

Dr. Melissa Lim, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Somnology, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, "Adding this pioneering mental health technology to our platform will fill a necessary need for our clients. We are committed to offering comprehensive solutions that address both sleep disorders and mental health issues."

The SLaaS® platform, known for providing detailed insights and user-friendly dashboards, guides patients through every step of their journey to better sleep. From monitoring to ongoing telehealth management, the platform transforms sleep data into practical steps and effective solutions, aiming to help individuals achieve the restful sleep they deserve.

Dedicated to revolutionizing mental health care, Clarigent Health's proprietary algorithms leverage the power of speech analysis to identify patients at risk of suicide and other mental health concerns. The integration of Clairity into the Somnology platform aims to provide mental health professionals with an objective metric, complementing patient-reported assessments and clinical impressions, thereby empowering informed clinical decisions.

Don Wright, CEO of Clarigent Health, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are honored that the Somnology team has chosen our technology as the mental health enhancement to their platform. Somnology is the clear leader in this space, and enhancing this wonderful platform with our technology will bring immediate mental health assistance to their clients."

The combined Somnology-Clarigent Health platform is set to be available later this quarter, offering a comprehensive and integrated approach to sleep care and mental health management.

About Somnology

Somnology is a leading provider of comprehensive sleep solutions, committed to revolutionizing sleep care through innovative technologies and personalized approaches. The SLaaS® platform offers detailed insights and user-friendly dashboards, guiding individuals on their journey to better sleep.

About Clarigent Health

Clarigent Health is at the forefront of revolutionizing mental health care through advanced technologies. Their proprietary algorithms, utilizing speech analysis, provide objective metrics to mental health professionals, empowering them to make informed clinical decisions.

Note: SLaaS® is a registered trademark of Somnology.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements.

Media Contact

Brian Yam, Somnology, Inc, 1 (650) 216-6800, [email protected], https://www.somnologymd.com/

Don Wright, Clarigent Health, 1 (513) 445-3022, [email protected], https://www.clarigenthealth.com/

SOURCE Somnology, Inc