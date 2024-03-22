SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art Gallery features new exhibit of works by Paul Gerard Somers in show titled Muscle Memory.

CHICAGO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art opens its new exhibit, Muscle Memory, featuring work by Paul Gerard Somers, on March 29, 2024. Paul's commentary on cultural norms and values play out using unexpected materials and motifs. From gender roles to politics and the economy, important topics are explored in playful yet impactful ways. He often uses sports paraphernalia and images from popular media in his work. From his personal experience growing up in a small Midwestern town he reflects the pressures and joys that people face no matter what their gender identity.
Paul notes, "My work is based on a personal investigation of societal institutions, rituals and the exploration of their influence on our culture. I am interested in examining automatic and collective beliefs and how they impact and shape individual behaviors. My work evokes memories and feelings of childhood. I question the boundaries of masculinity within contemporary society and if and when the toys must be put away."
Paul Gerard Somers is an interdisciplinary artist working in fiber, sculpture, painting, drawing, and performance. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in several states before settling in Chicago. He received a B.A. from Ball State University, and an MFA from The University of Chicago in 2013.
The exhibit will feature sculptures, drawings, prints and fiber art.
The Opening Reception is Wednesday, April 10 from 6-10 pm during Expo Chicago week. The exhibition runs through May 11, 2024.
SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art is located at 1527 N. Ashland Avenue in the Wicker Park Bucktown neighborhood on Chicago's north side.
773-513-4436, [email protected], sonachicagoart.com
