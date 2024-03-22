SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art Gallery features new exhibit of works by Paul Gerard Somers in show titled Muscle Memory.

Paul notes, "My work evokes memories and feelings of childhood. I question the boundaries of masculinity within contemporary society and if and when the toys must be put away." Post this

Paul Gerard Somers is an interdisciplinary artist working in fiber, sculpture, painting, drawing, and performance. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in several states before settling in Chicago. He received a B.A. from Ball State University, and an MFA from The University of Chicago in 2013.

The exhibit will feature sculptures, drawings, prints and fiber art.

The Opening Reception is Wednesday, April 10 from 6-10 pm during Expo Chicago week. The exhibition runs through May 11, 2024.

SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art is located at 1527 N. Ashland Avenue in the Wicker Park Bucktown neighborhood on Chicago's north side.

Media Contact

Laura Botwinick, SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art, 773-513-4436, [email protected], sonachicagoart.com

SOURCE SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art