Sona Dermatology Introduces Ageless AI: Visualize Your Results Before Treatment with Cutting-Edge Technology

Sōna Dermatology enhances the cosmetic experience with Ageless AI, allowing patients to visualize their potential results before undergoing laser skin resurfacing and other aesthetic treatments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sōna Dermatology is launching Ageless AI, a revolutionary feature that empowers clients on their skincare journeys. This innovative technology allows individuals to visualize the expected outcomes of various treatments, including laser skin resurfacing, before making any decisions.

What Is Laser Skin Resurfacing and Who Is It Best For?

The laser skin resurfacing procedure helps eliminate damaged skin layers, revealing a smoother, more youthful appearance for patients looking to reduce signs of skin aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines. During the treatment, targeted laser beams remove the outer skin layer, promoting healing and collagen production. The procedure can also help improve the overall texture and skin tone.

Individuals in good health aiming to address specific skin concerns may find laser resurfacing an ideal solution. A consultation with a board-certified dermatologist can help determine the procedure's suitability.

How Does Ageless AI Work?

Ageless AI leverages innovative technology to visualize possible treatment outcomes. Clients can see photorealistic previews of beauty treatments applied to their faces. This includes private analyses of facial symmetry and skin quality, along with insights into where treatment can have the biggest impact. Users can visualize their appearance 15 to 20 years from now — with and without treatment — allowing for a side-by-side look at how today's choices shape tomorrow's reflections.

Because outcomes depend on individual anatomy and a provider's assessment, Sōna Dermatology presents Ageless AI as a planning tool rather than a definitive prediction. Patients can explore treatment-specific previews privately, share findings with family or friends and revisit before any consultation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to commonly asked questions about skin resurfacing and how Ageless AI helps patients prepare.

How does laser skin resurfacing work and who is it best for?

The procedure works by directing focused energy at the outer skin layer, removing it in a controlled manner and prompting deeper tissue to produce new collagen. The treatment tends to be most effective for patients with acne scarring, sun damage, fine lines or uneven pigmentation who are in good overall skin health.

What types of laser resurfacing are available?

The most common options are CO2, erbium and fractional CO2 lasers. CO2 and fractional CO2 lasers address deeper concerns, such as prominent scarring, while erbium lasers treat finer surface irregularities and typically require less downtime.

How can patients determine their candidacy for laser resurfacing before a consultation?

Determining laser resurfacing candidacy involves an assessment of the skin type, medical history and specific aesthetic goals. With Sōna Dermatology's Ageless AI, patients can upload a photo and explore how laser skin rejuvenation and other treatments might look on their own face. That way, they arrive at a consultation with a clearer sense of what they want to address and achieve.

About Sōna Dermatology

Sōna Dermatology is a dermatology and medical aesthetics practice with more than 40 years of patient-focused care. Led by board-certified dermatology experts, the practice offers a comprehensive blend of clinical and cosmetic services, including laser treatments, injectables and personalized skincare. The medspa combines state-of-the-art technology with transparent pricing to help patients achieve lasting results.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Sōna Dermatology, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.sonamedspa.co

SOURCE Sōna Dermatology