Sonara Secures Strategic Investment to Expand Hybrid Care for Methadone Treatment to Modernize Methadone Clinics

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonara, a hybrid care platform that integrates in-person and virtual tools to improve access and adherence to methadone treatment, has closed a new strategic investment round. The round included new investors—Acumen America, Sorenson Impact Foundation, and Boomerang Ventures—as well as existing investor First Trust Capital Partners.

At the core of Sonara's platform is the Virtual Dosing Window™, enabling secure, remote observed dosing, helping patients stay consistent while reducing concerns around misuse or diversion. With virtual intakes, telecounseling, and HIPAA-compliant messaging, patients remain connected to their care teams between visits.

The investment will support Sonara's mission to modernize methadone treatment delivery, improve patient-centered care, and expand access to life-saving medication for people with opioid use disorder.

Since launching in late 2022, Sonara has helped more than 1,000 patients across 50 clinics in 14 states stay connected and engaged in treatment, supporting both greater patient flexibility and stronger clinical oversight. On average, Sonara participants receive an additional 14 days of take-home methadone each month, reducing transportation needs by 28 clinic visits per patient.

This translates to fewer missed doses, more time for work, family, and recovery, and significant cost savings for Medicaid and providers. In fact, Sonara-enabled clinics are seeing an estimated 10.75x return on investment, driven by reduced reliance on non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) and improved adherence.

Why It Matters

Every year, millions of Americans need medications like methadone to manage OUD, yet fewer than 10% receive them. Traditional methadone treatment often requires daily, in-person clinic visits, creating unnecessary hurdles for people in recovery, particularly in the critical first 90 days of care.

Sonara's hybrid model blends in-person oversight with remote care tools to increase retention, reduce logistical burden, and build trust between patients and providers.

"We believe fewer lives would be lost to opioid dependency if treatment barriers were eliminated," said Michael Giles, MD, Founder and CEO of Sonara. "This funding positions us to scale those efforts and partner with forward-thinking providers, payers, and policymakers to reimagine what equitable, tech-enabled methadone care can look like."

"Sonara's innovative hybrid approach is transforming how opioid treatment programs deliver care. Their technology thoughtfully addresses patient needs, combining compassionate care with clinical rigor, and has already demonstrated real-world impact. We're proud to partner with Sonara to scale this critical model, creating a path for more accessible and equitable opioid treatment nationwide."

Rachel Kern - Senior Vice President, First Trust Capital Partners

A Platform for Modernizing OTPs

Sonara started with one simple idea: make methadone treatment more accessible while preserving the structure that keeps patients safe. Sonara's Virtual Dosing Window™ allows patients to take their medication at home while staying connected to their clinic, with Sonara now supporting Virtual Callbacks and Remote Intakes.

Looking ahead, Sonara will use this funding to accelerate:

Payer engagement and government relations, to enable sustainable reimbursement for hybrid methadone models

Continued investment in tools that support clinical decision-making around take-home dosing, dosage strength, accelerated induction, patient education, shared goal setting, and long-term recovery planning

Technology-enabled medication units — both co-located and free-standing — to expand treatment access in high-need areas

Sonara is not just increasing access to take-home methadone; it's building a foundation for patient-centered, scalable, and equitable methadone care.

About Sonara Health: Sonara Health is transforming methadone treatment through a hybrid care platform that makes it easier for people with opioid use disorder (OUD) to start and stay in treatment. By combining in-person care with virtual tools, Sonara removes common barriers, like daily clinic travel, that often affect treatment retention. At the core of the platform is Sonara's patented, tamper-aware medication adherence system, the Virtual Dosing Window™, which enables patients to securely record doses from home while maintaining clinical oversight. The platform also supports remote intake, telecounseling, in-app messaging, and real-time adherence insights, helping care teams stay connected to patients between visits and make more informed clinical decisions. Clinically validated in a peer-reviewed NIH-funded study, Sonara is now used in over 50 locations across 14 states and is helping opioid treatment programs improve retention, build trust with patients, and expand access to life-saving care.

