Sonarverse, a Blockchain Data Infrastructure Provider Secures $7M Led by BlockTower Capital

"With state-of-the-art data infrastructure, Sonarverse bridges the gap between traditional finance and the world of blockchain and digital assets offering institutional grade data infrastructure that is redefining how financial institutions engage with and invest in blockchain technology" said Kim Post this

"In today's data-driven world, clear insights into wallet activities, token volume, and other key on-chain metrics is invaluable but also overwhelming to obtain," explained Thomas Klocanas, General Partner and Head of Venture at BlockTower Capital. "As crypto adoption continues to grow, institutions increasingly seek on-chain data to inform strategies and manage risk. However, obtaining comprehensive, high-quality blockchain data is challenging. Sources remain fragmented across providers, yielding incomplete data often riddled with quality issues—making access at scale nearly impossible without extensive infrastructure. Sonarverse resolves this pain point with complete, multi-chain data solutions to equip institutions with unified access to integrated, quality blockchain data. By relying on Sonarverse as their single on-chain data source, investors can confidently proceed knowing that the insights powering their choices capture the ecosystem's complete story.

The accelerating pace of blockchain innovation has birthed an exponentially growing data universe across an array of novel protocols and ecosystems. Making sense of this increasingly complex web strains resources even for the most sophisticated and well capitalized institutions.

Sonarverse provides the essential on-chain data infrastructure to meet this need by consolidating, normalizing, and delivering standardized data spanning all major blockchains and DeFi platforms to customers. Now institutions can focus resources on core business lines rather than building internal data teams and node infrastructure. Backed by Sonarverse data, investors access the accurate, real-time intelligence required to analyze opportunities and confidently execute strategies across this rapidly expanding industry.

Sonarverse offers curated, reliable datasets for more than 30 chains by leveraging Snowflake's big data technology to provide a seamless and limitless data sharing experience, eliminating the need for financial institutions and related enterprises to spin up and work with nodes, clean and curate data or build and maintain APIs. Additionally, Sonarvers's state-of-the-art data visualization platform provides clear insights into wallet activities, token volume, and other key on-chain metrics for Ethereum, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Bitcoin, Celo, Gnosis and Fanton, among many other chains, empowering users to derive actionable intelligence from blockchain data quickly and efficiently.

"In an era marked by rapid technological advancement and shifting economic landscapes, Sonarverse stands alone as a necessary infrastructure piece to enable innovation, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets," said Sonarverse Founder and CEO Patrick Kim. "With our state-of-the-art data infrastructure powered by Snowflake, Sonarverse is not just participating in the digital asset space; we are actively shaping its future, offering institutional grade infrastructure that promises to redefine how financial institutions engage with and invest in blockchain technology."

"Staying competitive in this modern era of rapid technological innovation, especially in Web3, demands that companies have access to on-chain data and a platform to translate that data into actionable insights," said Vanessa Grellet, Managing Partner at Aglaé Ventures. "Sonarverse is simplifying and improving these activities, making it easier for firms to make smarter, faster decisions, and improve their blockchain strategies."

The advent of tokenization and RWAs as well as the increasing activity on blockchain networks underscore the growing need for sophisticated data analysis tools. Yet making sense of the exponentially growing data universe to extract value proves overwhelmingly complex without the proper tools.

Sonarverse provides the essential infrastructure for the blockchain age. The Sonaverse platform unlocks unparalleled visibility into on-chain activity across the expanding crypto ecosystem, standardizing and delivering blockchain data at scale. With Sonarverse, stakeholders can finally decipher crypto's complex narratives to inform strategy and capture opportunity.

As digital assets solidify their place in the global financial system, Sonarverse is committed to providing enterprise-grade data infrastructure that meets the rigorous standards of institutional investors. From compliance with GDPR, SOC2 Type 1 and robust infosec standards to the broad coverage of blockchain networks, Sonarverse is laying the groundwork for the future of blockchain technology and digital asset investment.

For more information about Sonarverse and its transformative impact on blockchains, crypto and digital assets, please visit www.sonarverse.com

