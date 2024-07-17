Sonata Bank Announces Two New Board Appointees Who Share Its Focus on Community Growth

"We are pleased Mr. Yazdian and Mr. Harwell have joined our board of directors," said Dan Dellinger, Sonata Bank's CEO. "They join us in our commitment to help Sonata achieve its strategic goals and its vision." Post this

Afshin Yazdian is the executive chairman and CEO of EMS, a digital payment systems company. Prior to his role at EMS, Yazdian was the president and CEO of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), the largest non-bank payment system in the US. When he was the EVP and General Counsel for iPayment, Inc. he spearheaded the company's public NASDAQ listing (IPMT) and management-led buyout.

Attorney Trey Harwell is a partner at Nashville-based law firm Neal & Harwell, PLC, where he specializes in white-collar criminal defense and crisis management. Additionally, Harwell serves as the Vice Chair at the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority's Board of Commissioners.

For more information on Sonata Bank and their board of directors, please visit SonataBank.com.

ABOUT SONATA BANK:

Sonata is a digital-first financial services company led by experienced banking industry leaders. As both an FDIC-chartered bank and technology focused financial services company, Sonata provides a full suite of banking products and services to two distinct customer segments –business and personal banking customers in the Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky markets, as well as to quick-service restaurant (QSR) franchisees and their employees across the United States.

