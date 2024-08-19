Sonatafy Technology Rockets to No. 1,273 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Sonatafy Technology, a leader in nearshore software development and advanced technology solutions, proudly announces its No. 1,273 ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sonatafy Technology has established itself as a leader in custom AI solutions and enterprise software development. Post this

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is not just an accolade; it's a milestone that validates the hard work and visionary spirit of our entire team at Sonatafy," said Steve Taplin, CEO of Sonatafy Technology. "This achievement directly reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that create lasting value for our clients. We're not just growing fast—we're redefining how businesses leverage AI and software development to meet their strategic goals."

Sonatafy Technology has established itself as a leader in custom AI solutions and enterprise software development. Sonatafy's expertise in AI, large language models (LLMs), and machine learning continues to set them apart, driving client success and industry transformation.

Sonatafy's rapid growth, fueled by deep expertise and innovation, positions the company for even greater success in the years ahead.

"As we expand our portfolio of groundbreaking solutions, we remain focused on one goal: helping our clients turn their biggest challenges into their greatest opportunities."

CONTACT:

Josh Nuzzi

VP of Marketing

(949) 373-3214

[email protected]

About Sonatafy Technology

Sonatafy Technology is a leader in nearshore software development, specializing in AI-driven solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver measurable value to businesses across industries. With a focus on innovation and client success, Sonatafy partners with organizations to turn complex challenges into strategic opportunities.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Media Contact

Josh Nuzzi - VP Marketing, Sonatafy Technology, 1 (949) 373-3214, [email protected] , Sonatafy.com

SOURCE Sonatafy Technology