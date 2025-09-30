Song Chuan Endorses GEP Power Products' PTSR-A Connector as Preferred Solution for Mini ISO Relays

"Song Chuan relays and GEP's relay connectors have always worked hand-in-hand in the field. By formally recommending the PTSR-A, we're making it easier for customers to choose a proven, high-performance connection system," said Lance Walker, National Sales Manager, Song Chuan. Post this

"Song Chuan relays and GEP's relay connectors have always worked hand-in-hand in the field. By formally recommending the PTSR-A, we're making it easier for customers to choose a proven, high-performance connection system," said Lance Walker, National Sales Manager, Song Chuan.

The PTSR-A offers a significant upgrade over competitive connectors currently in the market, delivering superior fit, durability, and performance in demanding environments. Its design provides OEM engineers and end users with a more reliable and efficient relay mounting solution, reducing failure points and simplifying assembly.

"Our relationship with Song Chuan is built on trust and years of collaboration," said John Losee, General Manager, GEP Power Products. "This recommendation highlights what our customers already know: GEP and Song Chuan products are engineered to work better together."

Both Song Chuan relays and GEP Power Products' PTSR-A connectors are available through leading distributors including Waytek, Connector ID, and Arrow Electronics, making it easy for customers worldwide to source and integrate these complementary solutions.

About GEP Power Products

GEP Power Products is a leading manufacturer of low-voltage DC power distribution components and systems for the heavy-duty, off-road, powersports, and outdoor power equipment markets. With a focus on innovation, rugged reliability, and customer support, GEP delivers fuse and relay holders, power distribution modules, pass-throughs, and termination solutions that meet or exceed industry performance standards. Based in Brookfield, WI, USA, GEP Power Products is owned by CEO Ryan Schmus.

PTSR-A | GEP Power Products

About Song Chuan, Inc.

Founded in 1974, Song Chuan is a world-class manufacturer of electromechanical power relays, supplying automotive, industrial, appliance, and energy markets with high-quality, high-performance relays designed for demanding applications.

Media Contact

Dennis Erro, GEP Power Products, 1 262-784-7887, [email protected], GEPPowerProducts.com

SOURCE GEP Power Products