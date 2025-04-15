Sonix Secures CHF 1.8M in new Funding and Opens Crowdfunding for Gaming Community to Become Co-Owners

"We're excited to let gamers, creators, and brands become co-owners of the world's first gaming-driven communication platform, redefining how the community communicates and engages." Nicolas Abelé, CEO SONIX Post this

With its groundbreaking technology, Sonix has already set a new industry standard in voice communication with its AI-Audio, surpassing existing solutions with its unmatched latency and audio quality across multiple platforms (Windows, IOS and Android). Now, with this financing round, Sonix is becoming the only real competitor to Discord, by focusing on high-performance communication, Esports, meaningful engagement, and a gamified user experience.

"We are on a mission to revolutionize the communication platform for all gamers, from Pro to casual, providing an ALL-IN-ONE, high-performance communication platform tailored for competitive and community-driven gaming," said Nicolas Abelé, CEO of SONIX.

"We are truly excited by the overwhelming support from our investors and the gaming community," said Olivier Muller, co-Founder and COO of Sonix. "This funding round marks a pivotal moment in Sonix's growth. By involving the gaming community in our journey through crowdfunding, we are giving them the opportunity to help shape the future of communication in gaming, ensuring that the platform remains as engaging and innovative as possible."

The global gaming market boasts over 3 billion players, with 700 million engaged in multiplayer competitive gaming. Sonix's vision is to empower this vast audience with superior communication tools that enhance gameplay, deepen community interaction, and open new avenues for monetization and engagement.

With this financing round, and its crowdfunding extension, Sonix will further scale its gamified engagement features, and expand its reach to gaming creators, Esports teams, and gaming brands looking for an ALL-IN-ONE solution that goes beyond traditional voice chat.

About Sonix (www.sonixapp.com)

Sonix is the first AI-voice communication for gamers, delivering the lowest latency and highest quality audio experience available. Sonix is designed to enhance the way gamers, creators, and brands interact and engage within the gaming ecosystem.

*Available in Switzerland only. Check on the website for eligibility

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nicolas Abelé

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolasabele/

www.sonixapp.com

Media Contact

Nicolas Abele, SONIXAPP, 1 3393689246, [email protected], https://www.sonixapp.com/

SOURCE SONIXAPP