Sonny's BBQ Introduces New Mobile Experience to Supercharge their Off-Premise Dining Experience

Olo provides Sonny's BBQ with a holistic platform for online ordering, delivery, payments, and guest data that integrates seamlessly with Flybuy to perfectly time the order fulfillment, staging, and handoff to the incoming customer or delivery driver. Flybuy equips Sonny's staff with real-time location tracking for customers and delivery drivers to streamline order preparation and handoff based on exact arrival times. Since implementing Flybuy, Sonny's BBQ has seen a remarkable 92% decrease in wait times. Together, Olo and Flybuy have created an end-to-end solution for the BBQ restaurant that enhances the speed and accuracy of fulfillment and ensures customers receive their food at peak freshness, whether they're picking up curbside or receiving a delivery.

"By combining Thanx's powerful customer engagement tools with Olo's advanced ordering platform and Flybuy's precision location-based technology, we can offer our customers a seamless and tailored off-premise dining experience at every touchpoint," said Katie Love, Director of Brand Management at Sonny's BBQ. "This integration has increased customer satisfaction, improved operational efficiency, and, ultimately, repeat business."

In a competitive market where customer loyalty is earned through exceptional service, Sonny's BBQ's new mobile experience sets a new standard for convenience and quality. The collaboration between Thanx, Flybuy, and Olo marks a significant step forward in the off-premise dining industry, delivering a cohesive and frictionless experience that keeps customers returning.

"We are thrilled to join forces with other tech leaders like Thanx and Olo to deliver an integrated solution that enables restaurants like Sonny's BBQ to elevate their off-premise dining experience," said Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder at Flybuy. "Our commitment is to empower restaurants to navigate the complexities of the off-premise dining environment confidently, providing reliable, accurate solutions and dedicated support for long-term success."

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com.

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the only AI-powered omnichannel location platform that optimizes the customer experience for pickup, delivery, drive-thru, dine-in, and customer engagement. When it comes to ordering ahead, every second counts, that's why the Flybuy platform minimizes wait times and delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency to create the perfect handoff while maximizing the customer lifetime value. Tailored for restaurants, grocery stores, retailers, and hotels, our AI-driven location-based solution is transforming the industry. Deployed in over 50 countries, and 30,000 locations, Flybuy optimizes millions of order-ahead handoffs across regional, national, and global brands.

About Thanx

Thanx, Inc. is the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants. Thanx helps brands grow customer lifetime value with easy-to-use lifecycle marketing campaigns and automations, focusing customer loyalty tools on access, status, and personalization over rote discounts. Thanx's proprietary credit card tokenization technology dramatically increases the volume and accuracy of purchase data which sits at the core of our CRM and marketing automation suite of tools. Thanx was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

