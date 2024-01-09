Sonny's BBQ Selects Dunn&Co. as Creative and Media Agency of Record

Purpose-driven BBQ restaurant brand chose the Tampa-based agency without a review.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunn&Co., named a Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age in 2022 and a leading independent branding, advertising and production agency, today announced that Orlando-based Sonny's BBQ has named them Creative and Media AOR. Sonny's operates nearly 100 locations in the Southeast, making it one of largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Dunn&Co. will provide brand strategy, creative campaign execution, digital design, media planning and franchise support.

For more than 55 years, Sonny's BBQ has been a pillar for its communities. Its restaurants offer a gathering place where expertly crafted BBQ meals exceed guest expectations. Its brand impact extends far beyond four walls with deep roots in kindness and hospitality seen through initiatives like 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ. As they look to the next 50 plus years, Dunn&Co. will be their accelerant for growth by collaborating with Sonny's to meet today's customer in digital and analog spaces, while being relentless in delivering on memorable moments and making the world a kinder place.

"We're about to enter a new period of growth so it's vital to have a partner that can help us elevate our marketing game, and Dunn is exactly the right choice," says Peter Frey, Chief Brand Officer at Sonny's BBQ. "Their reputation for best-in-class strategy, creativity, and media planning made us quickly decide to just lock arms and forge ahead. We can't wait to get started."

"We pitched Sonny's business 13 years ago and came in #2. I guess patience is a virtue after all," said Troy Dunn, president and CCO at Dunn&Co. "We're very excited to work with Peter and the team at Sonny's as they continue to grow their footprint. They're an exceptional organization from the top down, super buttoned up and dedicated to providing the absolute best product and service to BBQ lovers everywhere. You can't help but want to roll up your sleeves and get into it with these folks."

About Dunn&Co.

Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a Tampa-based branding, advertising and production agency. They provide award-winning creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, Tampa Bay Lightning, Checkers/Rally's, island of Bonaire, Baxter Healthcare, Perkins restaurants, Huddle House restaurants, Mellow Mushroom pizza bakers, Lazy Mountain beer, Grow Financial, AbbVie, ZooTampa, Cru Hospitality, and Sabal Trust.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters, the brand spreads the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives, which result in the brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaching tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com.

