Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts and Friends Established to Foster Collaboration and Advocacy in Hospitality Sector

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new era of collaboration and advocacy in the hospitality sector emerges with the formal establishment of the Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts and Friends. As a 501(c)(6) status pending non-profit trade association, SCCH aims to unite and empower hosts of short term rentals across Sonoma County to address common challenges and opportunities within the rapidly evolving landscape of hospitality.

The coalition was also spurred into action after Sonoma County enacted an update to their Vacation Rental Ordinance that included new exclusion zones, continued the prohibition of transference of licenses, prohibition of multiple bedroom homes for hosted rentals, and plans to begin regulating short term rentals in the Coastal Zone. The coalition believes these policies require a robust organization to advocate on the behalf of owners, hosts and affiliated businesses that are affected.

Driven by the vision of fostering a thriving and sustainable hospitality industry, the Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts seeks to provide a unified voice for hosts and associated business in the region. By promoting collaboration, sharing best practices, and advocating for the interests of hosts, SCCH endeavors to elevate the overall experience for guests while supporting the economic vitality of Sonoma County.

Key objectives of the Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts and Friends include:

Advocacy: Representing the interests of hosts at local, regional, and state levels to influence policies and regulations that impact the hospitality sector.

Education and Training: Providing resources, workshops, and training programs to enhance the professionalism and skills of hosts, ensuring exceptional guest experiences.

Community Building: Fostering connections and networking opportunities among hosts to facilitate knowledge sharing, collaboration, and mutual support.

Sustainability Initiatives: Promoting environmentally responsible practices and sustainable tourism efforts to preserve Sonoma County's natural beauty for future generations.

Industry Research: Conducting studies and gathering data to better understand the evolving needs and trends within the hospitality sector, informing strategic decision-making.

Founding members of the Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts and Friends include a diverse array of vacation rental owners, affiliated businesses, property manager operators, and other lodging hosts committed to advancing the interests of the local hospitality community.

"We are thrilled to formalize the Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts, a group that informally existed since 2015 and embark on this journey of collective action and advocacy," said Carl R. Jaeger, President of the coalition. By uniting as hosts and affiliated businesses, we can amplify our voices, drive positive change, and ensure Sonoma County remains a premier destination for visitors from around the world."

Founding member Charles Metz shared the reason he became involved years ago, "Many vacation rental owners are mom and pop, some of whom are near retirement , earning needed income. Vacation rental is not only a way to make ends meet, it's their retirement nest egg. One never knows when some unexpected event will affect their lives and many owners find themselves needing to earn extra income—offering a home short-term could be the only way to make ends meet."

The Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts and Friends invites all visitor based businesses in the region to join in shaping the future of hospitality. To learn more about the coalition and become a member, visit sonomacountycoalitionofhosts.org.

About Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts and Friends

The Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts (SCCH) is a 501(c)(6) status pending non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting collaboration, advocacy, and professional development within the hospitality sector of Sonoma County, California.

SCCH brings together vacation rental hosts, owners, property managers, and other affiliated Sonoma businesses to address common challenges, advocate for shared interests, and foster sustainable tourism practices.

