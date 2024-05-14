Sonora West Development Breaks Ground on Serene, North Scottsdale's Newest Semi-Custom Single-Family Home Community

"We have brought together a true dream team to create what will be one of the most amazing luxury home communities in Scottsdale," said Scott Pfeiffer, founder and president of Sonora West Development. Post this

Prices start at $2.5 million and vary depending on the floor plan and lot premiums. Sonora West Development, the leading custom home builder in Arizona, invested about $10 million to improve the land and prepare for development since acquiring it just under two years ago. Serene showcases state-of-the-art contemporary designs by Swaback Architects, stunning interior finishes and design from Est Est, Inc. and meticulously crafted landscape design by Sonoran Landesign and Flowing Wells Landscape & Pools. Mike Domer, an associate broker at Launch powered by Compass and a partner in the project, is handling all sales for the community.

"We have brought together a true dream team to create what will be one of the most amazing luxury home communities in Scottsdale," said Scott Pfeiffer, founder and president of Sonora West Development. "This team truly understands what buyers are looking for, bringing a meticulous level of attention to detail to ensure Serene is unmatched in every aspect while maintaining a fast build cycle."

Homes at Serene feature impressive interior and exterior amenities, including gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom-designed cabinetry, stone and wood floors, walk-in custom closets, sleek masonry fireplaces, glass and steel custom garage doors, full paver driveways, pools, built-in BBQs, and custom-designed landscaped front and backyards.

Given Sonora West Development's track record, experience, and strong relationships, Serene is on track to deliver semi-custom luxury homes in one year without compromising on details. The group recently completed another luxury semi-custom home community, Solitude, featuring 33 contemporary homes located in North Scottsdale just south of Happy Valley Road and east of Pima Road. Solitude has been sold out for two years, leaving a long waitlist of interested buyers who are now moving fast to secure a home at Serene.

"Coming from out-of-state with a slight familiarity of the Scottsdale area, we decided we wanted to spend our winters in the area," said Serene buyer and Iowa resident Scot Hanson. "We came across Solitude and were so impressed with the architecture, detail, and beauty of each home – but the community was sold out. We met with Mike Domer who showed us a few homes but then he told us about Serene. We walked the lot with him and knew it would be a great fit for us with the size, location, and quality that goes into Sonora West Development's homes."

Positioned as an elite enclave for discerning buyers, Serene offers unmatched privacy and luxury set against a backdrop of stunning desert scenery, near some of the best golf courses in the world.

The community's two model homes are slated for completion before the end of the year. For more information, please visit http://www.sonorawestdev.com/serene-scottsdale or call Mike Domer at 480.861.8883.

About Sonora West Development

Since its inception in 2001, Sonora West Development has earned a reputation for building the finest custom luxury homes, semi-custom home neighborhoods (Solitude and Serene), and multi-family communities (Arcadia 15, Arcadia 24, and The Lea) in Arizona's most exclusive neighborhoods and gated communities. The company has successfully completed over 150 custom home projects in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and throughout the entire Phoenix area. Founded by Master Builder Scott Pfeiffer, Sonora West is built on foundational pillars of attention to detail, strict adherence to the budget, and a fully collaborative approach to home building. http://www.sonorawestdev.com.

