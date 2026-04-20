Sonoran University Enhances Curriculum for Current and Prospective Students

Institution Continues to Evolve to Meet Best Practices, Emerging Trends in Healthcare

TEMPE, Ariz. , April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonoran University of Health Sciences announced today updates to its Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine curriculum that will enhance educational programming and create a stronger bridge between traditional learning and patient care for students. The changes, starting in the fall of 2026, ensure alignment of emerging trends and best practices in naturopathic medical education.

"This program redesign reflects how students actually learn medicine," said Jessica Mitchell, Dean of the College of Naturopathic Medicine at Sonoran University. "We focused on creating a curriculum that is more cohesive and responsive to student development. The result is a learning experience that emphasizes readiness for the complexities of patient care, supported by close faculty guidance at every stage."

Students will now begin clinical exposure in their first quarter, entering the University's natural health care clinics as observers. As they progress through the program, their clinical responsibilities increase to match the curriculum they're learning in the classroom. This creates a gradual and supported transition from didactic learning to hands-on patient care, reinforcing foundational sciences and how they translate into real-world application.

The updated structure also increases access for students to work directly with doctors in the field, adding new networking opportunities to support post-graduation job searching. These experiences are intended to strengthen their familiarity with real healthcare environments before completing the program.

While the clinical experience has been enhanced, the curriculum maintains the same core scientific, therapeutic, and academic content as previous programs and does not impact licensure or residency eligibility. The change reflects a shift in how and when students engage in clinical learning, not a reduction in rigor or expectations. Sonoran University's Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine students have significantly outscored the average all-school pass rate on the Naturopathic Physicians Licensing Examinations since 2016.

Additional enhancements include:

A more efficient program structure with contact hours reduced into a more intentional design.

Updated advising structures to support individualized degree planning.

Greater flexibility, allowing students to adjust the pace of their studies without creating a separate track.

The updated Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine curriculum also remains aligned with current accreditation standards.

For more information on Sonoran University, please visit www.sonoran.edu.

About Sonoran University of Health Sciences

Sonoran University of Health Sciences is a private non-profit and internationally recognized higher education institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University's College of Naturopathic Medicine, College of Nutrition, and School of Mental Health's evidence-based program offerings shape a healthier future by supporting students as they train to excel as healthcare professionals.

Serving the University's mission, the Sage Foundation for Health supports several Community Clinics focused on providing free naturopathic medical care to local under-resourced communities. The College of Nutrition's Virtual Center for Personalized Nutrition provides personalized and evidence-based care delivered at no cost. The Ric Scalzo Institute for Botanical Research is a state-of-the-art laboratory seeking to improve therapies for global health concerns. The University's Clinical Care branch operates open-to-the-public clinics and Medicinary, Arizona's largest natural pharmacy. The Medical Center provides naturopathic healthcare to patients seeking evidence-based complementary services. The Neil Riordan Center for Regenerative Medicine focuses on non-opioid solutions to pain and pain management.

Media Contact

Ivana Morales, Sonoran University of Health Sciences, 1 9738644523, [email protected], www.sonoran.edu

SOURCE Sonoran University of Health Sciences