Sonoran University Launches National Search for Next President

"We are seeking a strategic, experienced, and visionary leader who will embrace the opportunity to elevate Sonoran University to its next level of accomplishment and build upon Dr. Mittman's remarkable work," said Dr. Duane Roen, Sonoran Trustee, Search Committee chair, and former vice provost and dean at Arizona State University. "This individual is expected to carry out day-to-day operations, build on efforts to further elevate the institution and its professions, strengthen the success of students and alumni in service of the broader community, and enhance its long-term financial health."

Since its founding in 1992, Sonoran University has blended new ways of learning and teaching with timeless principles of naturopathic and conventional medicine and healthcare. Today the University, situated on 8.5-acres in Tempe, Arizona, offers multiple accredited degree programs through the College of Naturopathic Medicine, the College of Nutrition, and the newly launched School of Mental Health. Additionally, Sonoran offers a variety of other services that extend opportunities for student learning, cutting-edge research, and provides free healthcare delivery and access in under-resourced communities

Developed from feedback from surveys and focus groups, the Presidential Position Profile identifies the skills and attributes the University is seeking in its new president. To read the Presidential Position Profile, how to nominate, and the application process, please visit: https://www.sonoran.edu/presidential-search/

Sonoran University of Health Sciences is a private non-profit and internationally recognized higher education institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University's College of Naturopathic Medicine, College of Nutrition, and School of Mental Health's evidence-based program offerings shape a healthier future by supporting students as they train to excel as healthcare professionals.

Serving the University's mission, the Sage Foundation for Health supports several Community Clinics focused on providing free naturopathic medical care to local under-resourced communities. The College of Nutrition's Virtual Center for Personalized Nutrition provides personalized and evidence-based care delivered at no cost. The Ric Scalzo Institute for Botanical Research is a state-of-the-art laboratory seeking to improve therapies for global health concerns. The University's Clinical Care branch operates open-to-the-public clinics and Medicinary, Arizona's largest natural pharmacy. The Medical Center provides naturopathic healthcare to patients seeking evidence-based complementary services. The Neil Riordan Center for Regenerative Medicine focuses on non-opioid solutions to pain and pain management.

