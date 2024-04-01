Sonya K. Zeigler, Esq. Opens Full-Service Firm Zeigler Law Group, LLC

Sonya K. Zeigler, Esq. is pleased to announce the opening of her new firm, Zeigler Law Group, LLC. After being a partner and co-founding member of another firm for 13 years, she is at the point in her career where she can further enhance the elite legal services she offers her clients. Zeigler Law Group, LLC is a full-service boutique firm that handles various legal issues, including divorce and family law, tax law, personal injury, and estate planning matters.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 25 years of experience, Ms. Zeigler has a reputation for vigorous advocacy among her colleagues and the legal community. She is licensed to practice in the State of New Jersey and has an LL.M. in Taxation. Ms. Zeigler's extensive experience and dedication allow her to take the pressure off her clients as she takes over their legal needs. No longer needing to refer her clients to other attorneys for issues beyond family law, Ms. Zeigler will now manage many practice areas.

"All of these professional services within Zeigler Law will take a weight off my clients' shoulders," Zeigler adds, "so they concentrate on healing themselves and their families and moving on to the next chapter."

With offices in Toms River, Red Bank, Princeton, and Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Ms. Zeigler assists clients with divorce, high-asset divorce, child custody and support, mediation, grandparent visitation rights, surrogacy law, reproductive law, tax law, personal injury, estate planning, and more. Call Zeigler Law Group, LLC at 732-361-4827 or visit www.zeiglerfamilylaw.com to schedule a free consultation today.

