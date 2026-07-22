Sooth, the Predictive Marketing Intelligence Leader, Enters Next Growth Phase with Two Key Hires

DAVID JENKINS Joins as Principal & Managing Partner, Marking Sooth's First Executive Hire Since 2022 Launch; JUSTIN SHAMES Joins as Strategy Director

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sooth, the leader in predictive emotional and behavioral intelligence for marketers, today announced David Jenkins as Principal & Managing Partner and Justin Shames as Strategy Director. The duo, who each bring more than 25 years of marketing and agency experience, will be pivotal in guiding Sooth's growth strategy and steering the company's long-term direction. Jenkins will lead client development and management — servicing existing relationships and developing new business — while Shames will oversee the day-to-day strategic direction of client engagements.

"David is an exceptional talent and a proven leader whom I've had the pleasure of working with in the past, and Justin is one of the sharpest strategic minds I've ever encountered. I'm proud to have them as integral members of the team as we continue our work to redefine marketing and predictive intelligence," said Founder & CEO Ian Baer, who in 2025 was named to ADWEEK's inaugural Innovator 50 list for Sooth's impact on the marketing industry. "Their stewardship will be invaluable to our clients and to Sooth's growth as we rapidly expand our customer base along with our capabilities and offerings."

Before joining Sooth, Jenkins served dual roles as U.S. business lead at WPP and as President, North America at TAXI (a WPP company), revitalizing the agency's business model to deliver sustained profitability, creative excellence, and organic growth. His experience spans gaming, CPG, retail, and consumer brands, with prior leadership roles at TBWA\Chiat\Day, BBH, McCann Erickson, and Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners. With international experience spanning Australia, Europe, the UK, Canada, and the U.S., Jenkins brings a global perspective to brand building, organizational integration, and transformative growth.

"It is an honor to join Sooth, and to have this opportunity to reimagine and reshape the industry I love and have dedicated my career to," said Jenkins. "What Ian and the team have built is remarkable, and I am excited to play my part in helping marketers make better decisions — and strengthening the human and emotional connection between brands and their customers."

Shames has held strategy leadership roles across agencies and enterprise organizations, most recently serving as Associate Director of Strategy at CRMOne (Publicis Groupe). His experience spans telecommunications, healthcare, financial services, automotive, travel, and consumer brands, with prior leadership positions at Accenture Interactive, TBWA, and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). Known for translating audience intelligence, market dynamics, and business objectives into growth strategies, Shames brings deep expertise in brand positioning, go-to-market strategy, and commercial storytelling.

"What drew me to Sooth is its ability to answer the question I've been asking throughout my career — not just what consumers do, but why they do it. ELI gets at the emotional and cognitive drivers that traditional strategy tools miss entirely. I'm looking forward to putting that intelligence to work for clients who are ready to make decisions with real conviction behind them."

Both Jenkins and Shames are based in New York, NY.

Earlier this year, Sooth was announced as a partner to Indiana-based beef producer Legacy Farms, whose marketing and product strategy are being guided by Sooth's pioneering predictive intelligence system, ELI. The engagement is the first to extend ELI beyond marketing and into product development.

For more information on Sooth, visit soothbetold.com.

About Sooth

Sooth is a predictive intelligence company that uses neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and AI to anticipate consumer decisions with extraordinary precision. Our patent-pending Sooth Method™ uncovers the emotional and cognitive triggers that drive behavior—enabling brands and agencies to connect more deeply, act more confidently, and perform 5x to 12x better than traditional marketing strategy. Learn more at soothbetold.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Streiter, Sooth, 1 929-274-0927, [email protected]

SOURCE Sooth