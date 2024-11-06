SOPHiA GENETICS and Genomenon Collaborate to Streamline Genetic Research

The companies expand partnership to enhance genetic variant interpretation for cancers and rare diseases

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland , Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology leader in data-driven medicine, today announced the next step in the partnership between the Company and Genomenon, a leading genomic intelligence company, to support better, data-driven outcomes in the rare disease and oncology fields. The two companies have expanded the integration of Genomenon's Mastermind® Genomic Intelligence Platform into SOPHiA GENETICS' Alamut™ Visual Plus, to empower researchers and clinical geneticists with a solution that helps accelerate variant interpretation for rare disorders.

Time is crucial in gathering actionable insights for rare diseases and cancers due to the complexity and unknown elements of their genetic underpinnings. Identifying these variants often involves navigating limited literature and sparse data, as many rare disorders lack comprehensive studies. Delays in finding relevant information can hinder accurate analysis and interpretation of genomic variants. Many rare conditions have no cure, and easy access to relevant, comprehensive and well-organized information can help accelerate insights and health decisions.

Alamut™ Visual Plus is an advanced decision-support tool for the exploration, annotation, and interpretation of genetic variants from next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. Genomenon's Mastermind® Genomic Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive curated evidence for genomic data, as well an indexed content from more than 10 million full-text articles. The integration of the two tools significantly enhances variant curation and interpretation by connecting the Alamut™ Visual Plus comprehensive, full genome browser for variant interpretation to a vast library of scientific research, offering critical insights even for rare variants with limited existing research. This partnership will prove especially valuable in such cases where findings from only a single study globally might be available that hold the key to understanding a variant's pathogenicity. By offering immediate access to a broad spectrum of indexed data and curated genomic insights, researchers and clinicians can more efficiently assess the pathogenicity of variants, enabling them to make informed decisions with greater confidence.

"We are excited to expand our work with Genomenon and provide our customers the opportunity to access world-class tools like Mastermind® through our technology platform." said Ross Muken, President, SOPHiA GENETICS. "This partnership simultaneously benefits our customers, who will gain a more comprehensive understanding of detected variants in a seamless, single platform, while providing Genomenon the opportunity to broaden its reach through our unmatched global network."

"Collaborating with SOPHiA GENETICS allows us to provide geneticists and researchers with the most comprehensive and up-to-date genomic research available as they review patient data in Alamut," said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "The links to Mastermind® from Alamut will put curated genomic data and the most recent research on every variant at the fingertips of clinicians assure patient diagnoses are informed by the most recent scientific findings in a single, complete workflow."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Genomenon

Genomenon is a leading genomic intelligence company transforming patient care by uncovering the genomic drivers of genetic disease and cancer. By combining the power of AI built on the world's premier genomic data set with genomic expertise, the company simplifies complex genetic data into actionable insights. Genomenon's integrated software, data, and services solutions empower clients with advanced patient diagnosis and precision medicine development. For more information, visit GENOMENON.COM.

