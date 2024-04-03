Sophia Tao joins The Hassell Law Group as Associate Attorney in our San Francisco Office

Hassell Law Group welcomes a new Associate Attorney to their legal team.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hassell Law Group, an award-winning personal injury law firm known for its dedication to recovering compensation for those injured by the negligence of others, is pleased to announce the addition of Sophia Tao to its team as an Associate Attorney. Sophia joined the firm in 2023 while awaiting her California Bar exam results and was officially admitted to practice law in California in December of the same year.

Sophia brings a deep commitment to advocacy for those injured in accidents. Before joining The Hassell Law Group, she worked as a paralegal at a renowned San Francisco personal injury law firm, where she honed her skills in filing pleadings, managing trial motions, and organizing discovery responses. Her experience also includes serving as a Judicial Extern for The California Court of Appeal, First District, where she conducted research on legal issues and prepared draft legal memoranda.

Since joining The Hassell Law Group, Sophia has quickly become an invaluable asset to the firm's legal team, working directly under the guidance of our senior attorneys. She has played a vital role in drafting critical legal documents, managing case evidence, and assisting in the preparation of evidentiary presentations that underscore the firm's commitment to securing the best possible outcomes for its clients.

Sophia's academic achievements are equally impressive. She earned her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 2023, where she was a recipient of two CALI Awards for Excellence in Legal Research and Writing and Scientist to Lawyer Coursework. Her dedication to legal scholarship was evident through her editorial contributions to The Hastings Constitutional Law Quarterly.

Her legal acumen was further sharpened through her role as a Clinical Law Student at the UCSF/UC Hastings Law Consortium's Medical-Legal Partnership for Seniors Clinic. There, Sophia managed client cases, drafted legal documents for elder care, and collaborated closely with medical professionals to provide comprehensive legal services to older adults.

Before her legal education, Sophia was a Research Manager at the Center for Innovation, where she led research on pharmaceutical market structures and contributed to public policy formation on drug affordability and access. Sophia holds a B.S. in Pharmacology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is fluent in English and conversational Mandarin Chinese.

"Sophia's addition to our team strengthens our firm's capacity to advocate for the rights of those harmed by negligence," said Dawn Hassell Managing Attorney for The Hassell Law Group. "Her unique blend of strong legal research skills, combined with her passion for justice and client advocacy, makes her a perfect fit for our firm. We are excited to have Sophia on board and look forward to her contributions to our continued success."

The Hassell Law Group welcomes Sophia Tao and looks forward to her contributions in providing exceptional legal representation to individuals and families affected by personal injuries.

About The Hassell Law Group

The Hassell Law Group is an award-winning personal injury law firm based in San Francisco, California. With a reputation for excellence in legal advocacy and a commitment to the highest standards of client service, The Hassell Law Group has successfully represented numerous clients in a wide range of personal injury cases. The firm's dedicated team of attorneys and legal professionals are committed to securing the best possible outcomes for their clients, ensuring that justice is served, and fair compensation is obtained.

