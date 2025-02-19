Sophie Jacoel Joins Brand New: A Collective Marketing Agency As Managing Director

Brand New Appointments Sophie Jaocel to its Executive Team
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand New, an award-winning, female-owned, integrated marketing collective today announced the appointment of Sophie Jaocel to its executive team as the company's Managing Director. Founded by Kellie Pean and Alyssa Convertini Lindquist, Brand New specializes in cultural strategy, integrated marketing solutions showcased through their work in Brand Strategy, Creative, Experiential, Content and Talent Partnerships. As one of Brand New's most recent additions to its executive team, Sophie brings years of experience running multiple pieces of client business across multiple consumer verticals, including Proximo, Samsung, Molson Coors, Google, JetBlue, Pepsi, TikTok, and Slack.
Coming off the heels of leading Brand New's recent 1800 Tequila x DoorDash x Carmelo Anthony holiday campaign, Sophie will bring her vast expertise to oversee the agency's overall operations, strategy, client relationships and profitability. She will also be responsible for setting the vision and direction for the agency, ensuring alignment with Brand New's goals and client expectations.
"Having Sophie on board at Brand New is a special moment for us as we look to place an emphasis on company growth and further place our stake in the ground as leaders within the marketing industry," said Brand New Co-founder, Kellie Pean. "Sophie is a highly accomplished executive and knows not only how to advise clients, but more importantly how to take Brand New to the next level," said Alyssa Covertini.
"I'm excited to work with Kellie and Alyssa to continue bringing Brand New's work to new creative and cultural heights that lead us and our clients to growth. As clients look for nimble, creative, and culture-minded shops, we as an executive team believe Brand New is best placed in the market to take this on." Said Sophie Jacoel, Managing Director of Brand New.
Prior to joining Brand New, Sophie was a Group Director for two years at 72andSunny where she was responsible for spearheading and directing accounts such as Comcast, Etsy, 1800 Tequila, Champion and Dollar. Prior to that she spent a year at ATTN: as a Group Account Director growing their agency business offerings and leading priority accounts including Google, Amazon, Verizon, Airbnb and more.
When not heads down in a brief or spreadsheet, Sophie is traveling to new places (or popping home to London for decent fish and chips).
About Brand New a Collective
Founded in 2018, Brand New: A Collective is an award-winning, female-owned, integrated marketing collective established by co-founders, Kellie Pean and Alyssa Convertini. With offices in both New York and Los Angeles, the company delivers cultural strategy, integrated marketing solutions, through Experiential, Content Creation, Talent Partnerships, and Brand Strategy. With a commitment to collaboration, diversity, innovation, and authenticity. Challenging the traditional agency structure – Brand New is a collective of diverse subject matter experts, each contributing unique sights, delivering best-in-class holistic creative and strategic solutions. Since inception, the agency has worked with a steller client roster ranging from Proximo Spirits brands 1800 Tequila and Jose Cuervo, to the likes of REVOLVE Clothing, Nike, Cresco Cannabis, Doodles, Inspire Brand Group and a host of Diageo brands including Crown Royal Whisky and Smirnoff Vodka. Activations have spanned key cultural entertainment moments such as Coachella, Tribeca Film Festival, Art Basel, the GRAMMYs, Fashion Week, SuperBowl, and beyond. Brand New: A Collective is not constrained by categories – providing bespoke concepts, while reframing consumer experiences and presenting new, fresh perspectives. For more information, please visit, https://www.brandnewacollective.com
