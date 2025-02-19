Sophie Jacoel Joins Brand New: A Collective Marketing Agency As Managing Director

"As clients look for nimble, creative, and culture-minded shops, we as an executive team believe Brand New is best placed in the market to take this on." Said Sophie Jacoel, Managing Director of Brand New. Post this

"Having Sophie on board at Brand New is a special moment for us as we look to place an emphasis on company growth and further place our stake in the ground as leaders within the marketing industry," said Brand New Co-founder, Kellie Pean. "Sophie is a highly accomplished executive and knows not only how to advise clients, but more importantly how to take Brand New to the next level," said Alyssa Covertini.

Prior to joining Brand New, Sophie was a Group Director for two years at 72andSunny where she was responsible for spearheading and directing accounts such as Comcast, Etsy, 1800 Tequila, Champion and Dollar. Prior to that she spent a year at ATTN: as a Group Account Director growing their agency business offerings and leading priority accounts including Google, Amazon, Verizon, Airbnb and more.

When not heads down in a brief or spreadsheet, Sophie is traveling to new places (or popping home to London for decent fish and chips).

About Brand New a Collective

Founded in 2018, Brand New: A Collective is an award-winning, female-owned, integrated marketing collective established by co-founders, Kellie Pean and Alyssa Convertini. With offices in both New York and Los Angeles, the company delivers cultural strategy, integrated marketing solutions, through Experiential, Content Creation, Talent Partnerships, and Brand Strategy. With a commitment to collaboration, diversity, innovation, and authenticity. Challenging the traditional agency structure – Brand New is a collective of diverse subject matter experts, each contributing unique sights, delivering best-in-class holistic creative and strategic solutions. Since inception, the agency has worked with a steller client roster ranging from Proximo Spirits brands 1800 Tequila and Jose Cuervo, to the likes of REVOLVE Clothing, Nike, Cresco Cannabis, Doodles, Inspire Brand Group and a host of Diageo brands including Crown Royal Whisky and Smirnoff Vodka. Activations have spanned key cultural entertainment moments such as Coachella, Tribeca Film Festival, Art Basel, the GRAMMYs, Fashion Week, SuperBowl, and beyond. Brand New: A Collective is not constrained by categories – providing bespoke concepts, while reframing consumer experiences and presenting new, fresh perspectives. For more information, please visit, https://www.brandnewacollective.com

