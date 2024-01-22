Sora Schools to Offer Dual-Enrollment Courses through Acadeum

We are thrilled to offer a new selection of college-level courses to our students, further supporting each of their unique academic journeys. Through this partnership with Acadeum, our students don't need to wait until college to start chasing their wildest dreams. Post this

"We are thrilled to offer a new selection of college-level courses to our students, further supporting each of their unique academic journeys," says Sora Schools Co-Founder and CEO, Garrett Smiley. "Through this partnership with Acadeum, our students don't need to wait until college to start chasing their wildest dreams."

Acadeum classes will seamlessly integrate into Sora's ecosystem, appearing on Sora's award-winning LMS (Learning Management System) with simple click-to-purchase billing.

"Location can be a barrier to high school learners accessing high-quality college courses," said Nathan Green, Chief Development Officer at Acadeum. "This partnership expands the promise of dual enrollment, so high school students anywhere have the opportunity to take college-level courses and advance in career pathways."

Acadeum is the creator of the largest course-sharing platform used by hundreds of U.S. colleges. This partnership allows Sora students to tap into thousands of courses from accredited institutions, expanding their access to dual enrollment and early college programs, reducing the time and cost to earn a college degree.

This partnership, along with Sora's existing collaboration with Arizona State University's dual-enrollment program, reinforces the dedication to offering a well-rounded and enriching educational experience for Sora students. By providing access to extended curriculum, Sora empowers students to excel in their academic journeys.

About Sora

Sora is a private online middle and high school. Sora's world-class faculty leads one-of-a-kind live classes, transforming today's students into tomorrow's changemakers. Students truly have a say in their education in terms of what they study, how they learn a subject, and in what format they can demonstrate their knowledge. Sora's full-time school program is accredited by Cognia, WASC, and approved by NCAA. For more information, visit www.soraschools.com.

About Acadeum

Acadeum helps colleges and universities thrive in an era of profound change. Academic institutions of all kinds use their course-sharing platform to partner with like-minded schools to support student progress, promote curricular innovation, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and create new sources of revenue. For more information, visit www.acadeum.com.

Media Contact

Megan Meier, Pitch Public Relations, 1 402-213-6888, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Sora Schools