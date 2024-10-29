Sorcero and Springer Nature Partner to Unveil Groundbreaking AI-powered Literature Monitoring Solution, Sorcero SafetyTM

"Sorcero Safety empowers PV and Safety teams to stay ahead of the overwhelming volume of medical literature, ensuring critical safety signals are not missed." - Dipanwita Das, CEO and Co-founder at Sorcero Post this

Sorcero Safety: A Paradigm Shift in Safety Monitoring

Sorcero Safety's medically-tuned, AI-driven solution streamlines compliant literature monitoring at scale and revolutionizes the process by automating the ingestion, deduplication, classification, and summarization of vast quantities of literature, flagging potential safety concerns in real-time. The included subject matter expert validation ensures continuous improvements in accuracy and precision.

This innovative platform empowers PV and safety teams to efficiently review and summarize vast volumes of literature, rapidly screening and accurately identifying articles that may trigger an Individual Case Safety Report (ICSR). The fast, AI-generated summaries significantly streamline the review process, allowing teams to meet tight regulatory deadlines and focus on what matters most: patient safety.

"Sorcero Safety empowers PV and Safety teams to stay ahead of the overwhelming volume of medical literature, ensuring critical safety signals are not missed," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and Co-founder at Sorcero. "By harnessing the power of medically-tuned AI, the solution represents a quantum leap in addressing one of the world's greatest public health challenges."

"Sorcero Safety, our partnership with Sorcero, revolutionizes pharmacovigilance," said Nicole Radewic-Pahl, VP Pharma Solutions at Springer Nature. "Our platform unifies disparate safety datasets into an AI-driven workflow with human validation, dramatically improving patient safety. By offering real-time ICSR detection and integration of proprietary data, we've created a comprehensive solution that sets a new industry standard."

Key Features and Benefits

Real-time Monitoring: Ingests, tags, indexes, classifies, and summarizes new literature daily, reducing processing time from months to hours.

AI-Powered Accuracy: Achieves over 90%+ accuracy in detecting literature likely to trigger ICSRs.

Find Missing Safety Data for Compliance: Achieves more than a double increase in identified relevant safety content and more than a triple increase in detection of unique safety content.

Complete Coverage: Automatically scans, deduplicates, and organizes data from more than 250 million publications in the world's largest scientific data pool.

Generate Regulatory Reports: Supports PV, IVDR, and MDR compliance requirements with medically-tuned classifiers, AI detection of safety signals, and generation of Clinical Evaluation Reports and Performance Evaluation Reports.

Enhanced Targeting: Enables teams to quickly focus on specific molecules with advanced ontology-powered filtering and Intelligent Medical ThemesTM.

Scientific Sentiment™: Captures patient and physician sentiment on product safety profiles through Sorcero's proprietary solution.

50+ Life Sciences Data Sources and Uploads From Internal Databases: Unify and streamline end-to-end PV & safety workflows.

Today, Sorcero also announced its further commitment to the life sciences industry with new features on the Sorcero Intelligence Platform.

Sorcero Safety, in collaboration with Springer Nature, is available immediately via the Google Cloud Marketplace. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.sorcero.com/safety.

About Sorcero

Sorcero is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology. By combining advanced natural language processing with domain-specific expertise, Sorcero develops tools that transform how healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals access and utilize critical information. Our innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: http://www.Sorcero.com.

About Springer Nature

For over 180 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared.

We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies. As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

1 Al Meslamani, A. Z. (2023). Underreporting of Adverse Drug Events: a Look into the Extent, Causes, and Potential Solutions. Expert Opinion on Drug Safety, 22(5), 351–354. https://doi.org/10.1080/14740338.2023.2224558

