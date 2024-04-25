Sorcero Announces New Scientific Sentiment™ to Revolutionize Pharma Engagement Strategies

Sorcero Scientific Sentiment empowers Medical Affairs teams to make data-driven decisions faster by providing access to relevant data and generating quantitative metrics that inform strategic planning. Post this

Sorcero Scientific Sentiment uses the platform's patented IMT to automatically detect KOL/HCP sentiment on efficacy and safety topics found in vast quantities of structured and unstructured data. Medical topics are particularly difficult for traditional Natural Language Processing (NLP) methods to correctly categorize into themes. IMT uses Sorcero AI's medically-tuned LLMs and ontologies to automatically identify complex medical themes, going beyond concept tagging and identifying content with safety, efficacy, or access concerns on specific products. The combination of these AI-driven features allows for more comprehensive analysis that gives medical affairs teams a deep understanding of safety and efficacy sentiment gathered across multiple sources in real-time. Teams can now:

Quantify how KOLs and HCPs feel about safety and efficacy of their product

Measure the trends and changes in sentiment over time

Measure impact of KOL/HCP engagement activities

Segment and plan engagement with KOLs/HCPs based on Scientific Sentiment

Provide better support to adjacent teams such as MSLs and sales reps on their field engagements

"This new functionality provides teams with a systematic approach to measuring medical affairs functions that is more practical, structured, and complete," commented Richard Graves, Co-founder and CCO, Sorcero. "With a more comprehensive view of opinion than ever before, Sorcero's Scientific Sentiment helps give customers a better sense of how their KOLs feel about specific topics, and how these sentiments change over time."

Sorcero is empowering Medical Affairs teams to make data-driven decisions faster by providing access to relevant data and generating quantitative metrics that inform strategic planning. Sorcero Scientific Sentiment can also be used as a key performance indicator (KPI) to measure the impact of engagement strategies and guide future initiatives.

About Sorcero

Sorcero's medical AI platform transforms life sciences decision-making, accelerating patient access to life-saving treatments. By harnessing insights from global medical data, we empower industry leaders to deliver breakthrough therapies. Founded in 2018 by pioneers in AI, public health, and personalized content, Sorcero is a Certified B Corp headquartered in Washington, DC. Our innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: http://www.Sorcero.com.

