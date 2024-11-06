Sorcero Empowers Life Sciences with Enhanced Intelligence Platform

"Sorcero is setting a new standard for regulatory adherence and data-driven decision making in the life sciences industry," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and Co-founder of Sorcero. Post this

Key Enhancements

Expanded Intelligent Medical Themes

While Sorcero's existing medically-tuned ontologies have provided a robust method for tagging records based on specific and relevant keywords, the company now introduces 5 new Intelligent Medical Themes (IMTs) that allow for the categorization of entire records, moving beyond simple keyword matching.

This revolutionary approach dramatically reduces the time required to find and analyze essential data - a process that typically takes months - while significantly improving the depth and breadth of insights derived from complex medical information. Building on the success of IMTs for Safety and Efficacy, Sorcero has expanded these themes to cover Market Access, Patient Recruitment, Mechanism of Action, Evidence Gap and General Sentiment.

Publications in Sorcero Intelligence Platform

The platform now integrates a robust publications module, allowing users to access, analyze, and derive insights from a vast array of scientific literature directly within the Sorcero environment. With over 250 million publications from 20+ sources included, this integration allows teams to discover comprehensive insights by combining both internal and external data in one place, providing a more complete view of medical evidence and market trends.

Insight Generator

Leveraging Sorcero's proprietary Instant Insights Engine™, the new Insight Generator automatically summarizes data collections, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming third-party services. Benefits include:

- 40x acceleration in insight discovery

- Reduction in report development time from weeks to days

- Rapid impact measurement and strategy iteration

Sorcero's Insights Manager revolutionizes how Medical Affairs teams handle their entire insights workflow, from initial discovery to final action. By empowering teams to collaborate effectively throughout the insights lifecycle, this powerful tool not only streamlines the process of creating, collecting, and acting on insights but also enhances the quality and impact of insights in Medical Affairs operations, leading to more efficient and effective decision-making. Key features include:

- Publishing, viewing, and sorting insights from various sources

- Centralizing collaboration to eliminate siloed conversations

- Linking evidence to insights for improved impact measurement

- Facilitating workflow management from inception to action

Sorcero also recently unveiled Sorcero SafetyTM in partnership with Springer Nature. This revolutionary end-to-end AI-powered solution is designed to transform literature and adverse event monitoring. Validated by subject matter experts and developed using Springer Nature's extensive content assets and two-decades of expertise in Pharmacovigilance, Sorcero Safety alleviates the unsustainable workload facing medical safety teams to meet the needs of post-market surveillance for pharmacovigilance, medical device vigilance, and in vitro diagnostic regulation (IVDR).

Nithi Vivatrat, Chief Product Officer at Sorcero, added, "With this release, Sorcero drives efficiency in life sciences by integrating publications, automating insights, and streamlining workflows in medical affairs and safety while enabling compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. Teams can now work smarter, not harder while staying ahead of the curve and innovating responsibly."

These latest enhancements to the Sorcero Intelligence Platform underscore the company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in service of the life sciences industry. By providing cutting-edge AI-powered solutions, Sorcero is enabling medical affairs teams to work more efficiently, make data-driven decisions, and ultimately contribute to better patient care.

For more information about Sorcero and its Intelligence Platform, visit http://www.sorcero.com.

About Sorcero

Sorcero is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology. By combining advanced natural language processing with domain-specific expertise, Sorcero develops tools that transform how healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals access and utilize critical information. Our innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: http://www.Sorcero.com.

