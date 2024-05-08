Sorcero Generative AI Platform Achieves Breakthrough in Patient Accessibility

As Sorcero continues to grow and innovate, the company remains committed to its mission of improving the accessibility and understanding of scientific research, ultimately leading to better-informed patients and more effective treatments. Post this

To help solve this problem, Sorcero leveraged Google Cloud's AI technology, including Vertex AI and Gemini models, to strengthen its Sorcero AI Platform, enabling faster and more efficient analysis of vast amounts of scientific data. In fact, extensive research conducted in collaboration with UCB, a patient-centric Belgian pharmaceutical company, and Lumanity, a global leader in medical and commercial life sciences services, validated the effectiveness of Sorcero's AI-driven PLS solution.

"Our partnership with Sorcero allows us to realize the full potential of expert guided AI, directed specifically at accelerating the development and adoption of life-saving therapies," said Michael Parisi, Global Practice Lead, Medical Strategy and Communications, Lumanity.

The research showed the collaboration increased the readability of medical literature from under 1% to 51% for both patients and providers. The findings, which are being released via a co-produced scientific publication, poster, and a plenary presentation released at the annual ISMPP conference, demonstrate that the Sorcero AI Platform significantly improves the readability and accessibility of scientific abstracts while reducing the time and effort required to generate high-quality summaries.

"We are excited at UCB by breakthrough innovations in communicating medical science to lay audiences. By piloting the generative AI solution from the Sorcero AI Platform on Google Cloud to create patient-accessible summaries and by publishing on this novel patient-centric approach to research publication, we aspire to achieve transparency and empower patients throughout their healthcare journey." Christopher Rapier, Head of Scientific Communication Excellence, UCB

Key findings from the UCB and Lumanity research included:

Sorcero AI-generated PLS abstracts were significantly easier to read than those written by medical writers across all readability metrics.

The Sorcero AI process saved medical writers more than 40% of the time needed to create a PLS abstract and required less effort than manual writing.

Subject matter experts rated the quality of Sorcero AI-assisted PLS abstracts higher than manually written ones, and physicians preferred the Sorcero AI-generated outputs for use with patients.

Sorcero AI PLS abstracts were more readable and rated with higher quality scores by both medical writers, patients, and patient advocates compared to those written by medical writers—including on compassion and empathy.

"Our mission at Sorcero is to democratize access to scientific knowledge by leveraging the power of AI," said Walter Bender, Sorcero's Chief Scientific Officer. "The results of this research validate our approach and demonstrate the potential for Generative AI to revolutionize scientific communication and patient engagement."

Sorcero's groundbreaking work has not gone unnoticed. Fast Company recently recognized Sorcero as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2024 in the small and mighty category for companies under 200 employees.

Sorcero's success is further bolstered by its strategic partnerships. In addition to the company's collaboration with Google Cloud, Sorcero has also partnered with USDM, whose industry-leading AI assurance framework, promotes responsible AI in life sciences - empowering teams to harness the transformative potential of AI while ensuring ongoing compliance. Read the new "Comprehensive Guide to Responsible AI for Life Sciences White Paper here."

"Sorcero's unique application of Google Cloud's Vertex AI and Gemini models dramatically improves the readability and accessibility of complex medical literature, empowering patients and providers to make informed decisions," said Shweta Maniar, global director, Healthcare & Life Science Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. "We are thrilled to see our platform enabling healthcare innovation, while prioritizing compliance with crucial industry standards like Good Publication Practice guidelines."

As Sorcero continues to grow and innovate, the company remains committed to its mission of improving the accessibility and understanding of scientific research, ultimately leading to better-informed patients and more effective treatments.

About Sorcero

Sorcero's medical AI platform transforms life sciences decision-making, accelerating patient access to life-saving treatments. By harnessing insights from global medical data, we empower industry leaders to deliver breakthrough therapies. Founded in 2018 by pioneers in AI, public health, and personalized content, Sorcero is a Certified B Corp headquartered in Washington, DC. Our innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: http://www.Sorcero.com.

Media Contact

Christine Myers, Sorcero, +1 202 571 4889, [email protected], www.sorcero.com

