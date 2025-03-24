Sorcero Launches AI Agents for Life Sciences

Medical affairs can now quickly deploy sophisticated AI agents specifically tuned to their workflows that continuously surface real-time insights. By automating these tasks, we free teams to focus on strategic priorities, drive scientific advancement, and improve patient outcomes. Post this

"We're pioneering vertical AI innovation in life sciences," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and co-founder of Sorcero. "Medical affairs can now quickly deploy sophisticated AI agents specifically tuned to their workflows that continuously surface real-time insights. By automating these tasks, we free teams to focus on strategic priorities, drive scientific advancement, and improve patient outcomes."

Medical affairs teams face increasing pressure to coordinate across different functional teams. Structured and unstructured data scattered across siloed internal and external sources make it time-consuming and labor-intensive for teams to keep pace with scientific and medical information. Without sufficient analytics and insights, they struggle to effectively engage KOLs and HCPs and, ultimately, support patients.

Sorcero's AI agents rapidly ingest and structure data from a wide range of medical sources such as field reports, advisory boards, CRM, surveys, congress data, and social media. These agents identify key medical themes and scientific sentiment, then analyze, prioritize, validate, and summarize insights. The Sorcero Intelligence PlatformTM also includes a comprehensive Scientific Data Pool of medical literature, clinical trials, and drug reference data. By combining this knowledge base with specialized AI agents, life sciences companies can make immediate data-driven decisions, even before adding their enterprise data.

Leveraging advanced medical AI, Sorcero provides accurate, trustworthy, tailored intelligence in an easy-to-consume format. The entire automated process is done in real time with clear source attribution, ensuring transparency and auditability. Critically, Sorcero's technology mitigates the risk of hallucinations, ensuring the delivery of reliable and credible insights.

Sorcero's new agentic AI framework builds upon Sorcero's Instant Insights EngineTM, which provides a simple conversational interface for asking and answering complex medical questions. Instant Insights Engine is now available directly in HCP profiles. This delivers complete context of HCP relationships to teams' fingertips, allowing them to quickly prepare for and manage critical stakeholder connections with tailored insights. Sorcero will continue to innovate its agentic framework to provide outputs tailored to the specific needs of different teams and roles.

Sorcero AI agents are available today in the Sorcero Intelligence Platform. Learn more at the upcoming theater session, https://s7.goeshow.com/maps/global/2025/conference_program_sessions.cfm?session_key=CB0919D4-90B1-1C06-DFD2-A03D94EE7C4A&session_date=Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025 [From Hype to Hero: Agentic AI, Medically-tuned for Medical Affairs __title__ ], at The MAPS Americas Annual Meeting on March 25 at 12:05 p.m. in the Elite Hall. Sorcero CEO, Dipanwita Das, and Chief Product Officer, Nithi Vivatrat will share how purpose-built, medically-tuned AI is transforming medical affairs by enhancing—rather than replacing—human expertise.

You can also read more about our latest product capabilities on our blog, including the multiple Sorcero AI agents that continually work behind the scenes to transform data into actionable insights for medical affairs teams.

Sorcero is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology. By combining advanced natural language processing with domain-specific expertise, Sorcero develops tools that transform how healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals access and utilize critical information. The company's innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: https://www.sorcero.com.

