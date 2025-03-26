Sorcero Named to America's Most Innovative Companies List by Fortune

"Innovation at Sorcero isn't just about technology—we continuously challenge ourselves to create industry-specific AI solutions that enhance global health. Congratulations to our entire team for this tremendous recognition from Fortune." Post this

"This honor from Fortune underscores our team's focus on our mission to empower life sciences to improve patient outcomes through responsible AI that truly understands medicine," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and co-founder, Sorcero. "Innovation at Sorcero isn't just about technology—we continuously challenge ourselves to create industry-specific AI solutions that enhance global health. Congratulations to our entire team for this tremendous recognition from Fortune."

Fortune and Statista selected America's Most Innovative Companies 2025 based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used its platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company's patents.

This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 26 th, 2025, and can currently be viewed on the Fortune website.

About Sorcero

Sorcero is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology. By combining advanced natural language processing with domain-specific expertise, Sorcero develops tools that transform how healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals access and utilize critical information. The company's innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: https://www.sorcero.com.

