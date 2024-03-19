Sorcero Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, #1 in Small & Mighty Category

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for our work in revolutionizing patient care with AI," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and Co-founder of Sorcero. Post this

Patients – and their quality of life – shouldn't have to wait for an overtaxed healthcare system to provide guidance on complex treatments six months too late. The integration of medically-tuned AI in the life sciences industry is enabling patient-centric treatments, making the right medicine available to the right patients at the right time.

-Transforming Patient Care with AI

Sorcero's medical AI platform is a game changer for the life sciences industry, helping 23% of the top global pharmaceutical companies process vast amounts of medical data with unparalleled speed and accuracy. It has delivered over 1 million AI-generated summaries of complex medical publications, and its Instant Instant EngineTM drives quicker, more informed global medical decisions.

Powering Scientific Progress. Covering hundreds of millions of scientific publications, billions of patient encounters, nearly half of a million clinical trials, and millions of global physician interactions, the Sorcero AI platform securely deploys, augments, and medically-tunes frontier AI models like Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude for real-time analytics. By extracting validated insights from a sea of data, Sorcero's customers unlock evidence-based medicine and significant advances in patient treatments and outcomes.

Democratizing Medical Information. Sorcero's patented plain language summaries (Sorcero PLS™) make complex medical research accessible for everyone. Previously readable by less than one percent of the population, the solution generates summaries of medical publications that 84% of the population can understand. Sorcero PLS unlocks the science behind treatments and empowers patients to actively participate in their health journeys.

ABOUT SORCERO

Sorcero's medical AI platform transforms life sciences decision-making, accelerating patient access to life-saving treatments. By harnessing insights from global medical data, we empower industry leaders to deliver breakthrough therapies. Founded in 2018 by pioneers in AI, public health, and personalized content, Sorcero is a Certified B Corp headquartered in Washington, DC. Our innovation has been recognized by over a dozen awards and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: http://www.Sorcero.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Christine Myers, Sorcero, + 1 202-571-4889, [email protected] , Sorcero.com

Twitter

SOURCE Sorcero