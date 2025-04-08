Sorcero Wins 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Business Applications in Healthcare & Life Sciences

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. Post this

This prestigious award acknowledges Sorcero's commitment to delivering Responsible AI innovation for life sciences organizations through its suite of solutions. Built natively on the Google Cloud Platform with 7 underlying patents, the industry-leading Sorcero Intelligence Platform delivers medically-tuned AI and leverages its unique agentic framework to extract insights from the largest global pool of scientific data. By combining billions of trusted public and third party data sets with client data from their enterprise systems, Sorcero helps life sciences companies accelerate adoption and use of their novel therapies through personalized engagement, medical analytics, and real-time insights.

"Being recognized as Google Cloud's Partner of the Year for Business Applications in Healthcare & Life Sciences validates our mission to transform how life sciences' teams leverage AI to improve patient outcomes," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and Co-founder of Sorcero. "Our partnership with Google Cloud has been instrumental in helping us build secure, scalable, and responsible AI solutions that meet the unique needs of life sciences organizations while accelerating the delivery of critical medical and safety insights."

Throughout 2024, Sorcero has expanded its impact across the life sciences industry, helping 33% of the top 30 pharmaceutical companies transform their operations through medically-tuned AI solutions. The Sorcero Intelligence platform has demonstrated remarkable results, adding new business applications for the life sciences in 2024, including:

Sorcero Medical™: delivering a 71% reduction in cost for generating customer and medical insights that drive product adoption and KOL engagement.

Sorcero Safety™, in partnership with Springer Nature: delivering a 272% increase in detecting individual safety cases & safety signals, at a 92% lower cost

About Sorcero

Sorcero is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology. By combining proprietary medically-tuned AI with the world's largest scientific data pool, Sorcero develops tools that transform how healthcare and life sciences organizations access, generate, and utilize business critical insights. Our innovation has been recognized by over two dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, America's Most Innovative Companies 2025 from Fortune and six foundational medical AI patents. Sorcero's Intelligence Platform is available at: https://www.sorcero.com, or via the Google Cloud Marketplace, as well as the GCP NIH Strides Marketplace.

