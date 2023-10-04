Sorel Liqueur Receives Outstanding Accolades in 2023

"Only a few times in a generation are beverage alcohol products introduced that redefine and give new direction to an entire category. Sorel Liqueur is one of a handful of liqueurs that has done that and more in the last two decades," says F. Paul Pacult. Tweet this

Sorel is the first and only alcoholic, shelf-stable version of the 500-year-old bright red beverage, sorrel. A secret recipe that took 624 attempts to perfect, the liqueur is made with Moroccan hibiscus, Brazilian clove, Indonesian cassia, Indonesian nutmeg and Nigerian ginger.

F. Paul Pacult, America's foremost spirits authority has had the pleasure to score Sorel on multiple occasions. "Only a few times in a generation are beverage alcohol products introduced that redefine and give new direction to an entire category. Sorel Liqueur is one of a handful of liqueurs that has done that and more in the last two decades," says Pacult. "Not only has Sorel breathed fresh air into an otherwise largely stagnant and complacent category, but its impeccable quality has been recognized through incredible accolades in just two years. This amazing fact is no accident, no folly, it is reality. The favorable reception by the world's leading spirits authorities has only underlined the quality of Sorel and the creativity of Mr. Summers."

"We experience hundreds of aromas and flavors in Sorel, more than any other beverage," says Sorel's Chief Food Scientist, Dr. Hoby Wedler. "When I smell Sorel, I smell a symphony of aromas, flavors, and other characteristics that are unmatched in other beverages. I am thrilled to work with the Sorel team to make the product taste even better and make the process more sustainable. I'm proud of the work we've done over the past 20 months of work together and the best is yet to come."

Awards are a key pillar of Sorel's marketing strategy: driving brand recognition among consumers, and winning distributor confidence. A collection of prestigious accolades in 2023 include the Chairman's Trophy/Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Double Gold in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and The New York International Spirits Competition, USA Winner of the World Liqueur Awards, among many others. This year Sorel Liqueur was awarded Best of Class/Category eight times and received four platinum medals, one triple gold, six double gold, 16 gold, and eleven scores over 90.

Sorel is currently sold in retail shops, hotels, bars, and restaurants across the country. For more information on Sorel and the full list of awards, visit https://sorelofficial.com/

About Sorel Liqueur

Sorel Liqueur is an alcoholic rendition of sorrel, the 500+-year-old traditional hibiscus-based beverage brought to the Caribbean from West Africa. After being diagnosed with a spinal tumor and given a small chance to live, Jackie Summers beat those odds and left his decades-long corporate career to create Sorel to honor his Barbadian heritage. Following 623 failed attempts, Summers perfected the first and only shelf-stable sorrel liqueur. After an impressive debut in 2013, Sorel ceased production for several years and was brought back to the market in September 2021 with the support of Fawn Weaver and the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund. Sorel will be available in 35 states by the end of 2023 and continues to expand its presence in bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout the United States, as well as impending availability internationally. Visit SorelOfficial.com for more information and follow @SorelOfficial on Instagram and Facebook.

