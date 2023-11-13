SOS Inventory Software Launches 2024 Soar to Success Accounting Scholarship Program

Accountants are essential for small businesses. We want to motivate talented students to choose accounting because we always need experts to support small businesses. Post this

Company President Jason Daniels stated, "Accountants are essential for small businesses. We want to motivate talented students to choose accounting because we always need experts to support small businesses."

SOS Inventory works closely with accountants through its affiliate program which offers training, support, and client referrals. QuickBooks ProAdvisors, who are also well-versed in SOS Inventory installation and functionality, are listed in SOS's ProAdvisor directory for customers requiring on-site assistance.

About SOS Inventory Software

SOS Inventory Software, LLC, is a global leader in cloud-based inventory, manufacturing, and order management software. Its flagship product, SOS Inventory, was launched in 2009, becoming one of the very first applications to integrate with QuickBooks Online. SOS provides seamless integration with QuickBooks in addition to innovative tools to serve small businesses.

SOS Inventory has an impressive feature set, boasting everything needed to manage back-office operations, including warehousing, fulfillment, purchasing, manufacturing, and more. Most importantly, SOS is affordable for small businesses, costing a fraction of similar software. By switching to SOS for operations, companies gain functionality while lowering costs – the best of both worlds.

For more information, visit www.sosinventory.com.

Media Contact

Theresa Happe, SOS Inventory Software, LLC, 1 888-545-4146, [email protected], https://www.sosinventory.com

SOURCE SOS Inventory Software, LLC