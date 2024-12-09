SOS Magazine Live Presents a Celebration of Icons of Sport

SOS Magazine Live is proud to announce an exclusive evening honoring three legendary athletes who have left an indelible mark on their sports. This special event will take place at the renowned Madison Grill Café in Edgewater, NJ, and will be hosted by the dynamic duo, Sifu Karl Romain and Marleny Cruz, co-hosts of the ASCEND Show on SOSRadio.live.

EDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The honorees for the evening include:

Amani Toomer – Celebrated New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl champion.

Howard Cross – Legendary tight end for the New York Giants and Super Bowl champion.

Amy Zhou – Olympic judo gold medalist and trailblazer in martial arts.

This fully booked event will bring together guests to honor the perseverance, excellence, and achievements of these sports icons. The intimate setting of Madison Grill Café will serve as the perfect backdrop for an inspiring program of storytelling, reflection, and celebration of their journeys.

While attendance is at capacity, SOS Magazine Live invites the public to stay tuned for exclusive highlights from the event. The evening reflects the mission of SOS Magazine Live: to spotlight resilience, inspire communities, and celebrate extraordinary accomplishments.

For more updates and behind-the-scenes coverage, visit sosradio.live or tune in to the ASCEND Show for further insights.

