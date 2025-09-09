Sospes and HSE Global Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Insight Suite with Global Safety Index

"By partnering with HSE Global and leveraging their GSI expertise, we're offering safety teams a fast, research-backed tool to benchmark their organization and make smarter, data-driven decisions," said Tom Carson, president of Sospes. Post this

"Safety culture has long been the missing link in EHS performance data," said Tom Carson, president of Sospes. "By partnering with HSE Global and leveraging their GSI expertise, we're offering safety teams a fast, research-backed tool to benchmark their organization and make smarter, data-driven decisions."

Established in 2013, the Global Safety Index is recognized worldwide as a proven methodology for assessing and improving organizational safety culture. Now, with Insight Suite, Sospes customers can access a research-driven diagnostic for safety culture. With just 21 targeted questions, the tool benchmarks safety culture and delivers a personalized diagnostic report tailored to an organizational profile. Then, safety leaders can use the power of Sospes to turn insights into action to track progress, improve outcomes, and build a culture of safety that powers performance.

"Partnering with Sospes extends the impact of the Global Safety Index by making it accessible within a connected EHS platform to capture incidents, manage compliance, and track performance," said Maribeth Anderson, HSE Global senior consultant. "This integration empowers organizations to go beyond compliance and build safety as a driver of resilience, engagement, and business success."

The Sospes Insight Suite with GSI is available immediately to new and existing Sospes customers. For more information, visit https://sospes.com/insightsuite_gsi.

About Sospes

Sospes delivers personalized power for EHS excellence. Its innovative, user-friendly safety management software creates front-line fans and ensures safety teams can deliver operational excellence through streamlined compliance tracking, incident reporting, data analytics and insights, and risk management, all within a single, integrated application. www.sospes.com

About HSE Global

HSE Global is a trusted advisor to organizations worldwide, providing transformational solutions in health, safety, and environment. Its Global Safety Index (GSI) is an award-winning framework that measures and benchmarks safety culture, helping organizations understand and improve the human factors that drive performance. Learn more at www.hseglobal.com

