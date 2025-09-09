Sospes and HSE Global Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Insight Suite with Global Safety Index

Sospes and HSE Global have joined forces to deliver a first-of-its-kind solution that combines real-time cultural benchmarking with operational EHS data. Safety leaders can now measure culture with precision, benchmark against global peers, and act on insights that transform safety from a compliance obligation into a powerful competitive advantage.
BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sospes, a leading provider of powerful yet easy-to-use Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, today announced a strategic partnership with HSE Global, providers of the award-winning Global Safety Index (GSI), to bring organizations a powerful new way to measure, benchmark, and transform safety culture and psychosocial risk.
Through this partnership, Sospes has added the power of GSI into its connected safety platform, giving organizations access to real-time cultural diagnostics alongside operational safety data through its new Insight Suite with GSI. The combined solution helps leaders identify strengths and gaps, benchmark against global peers, and implement actionable strategies that elevate safety from a compliance requirement to a strategic advantage.
"Safety culture has long been the missing link in EHS performance data," said Tom Carson, president of Sospes. "By partnering with HSE Global and leveraging their GSI expertise, we're offering safety teams a fast, research-backed tool to benchmark their organization and make smarter, data-driven decisions."
Established in 2013, the Global Safety Index is recognized worldwide as a proven methodology for assessing and improving organizational safety culture. Now, with Insight Suite, Sospes customers can access a research-driven diagnostic for safety culture. With just 21 targeted questions, the tool benchmarks safety culture and delivers a personalized diagnostic report tailored to an organizational profile. Then, safety leaders can use the power of Sospes to turn insights into action to track progress, improve outcomes, and build a culture of safety that powers performance.
"Partnering with Sospes extends the impact of the Global Safety Index by making it accessible within a connected EHS platform to capture incidents, manage compliance, and track performance," said Maribeth Anderson, HSE Global senior consultant. "This integration empowers organizations to go beyond compliance and build safety as a driver of resilience, engagement, and business success."
The Sospes Insight Suite with GSI is available immediately to new and existing Sospes customers. For more information, visit https://sospes.com/insightsuite_gsi.
About Sospes
Sospes delivers personalized power for EHS excellence. Its innovative, user-friendly safety management software creates front-line fans and ensures safety teams can deliver operational excellence through streamlined compliance tracking, incident reporting, data analytics and insights, and risk management, all within a single, integrated application. www.sospes.com
About HSE Global
HSE Global is a trusted advisor to organizations worldwide, providing transformational solutions in health, safety, and environment. Its Global Safety Index (GSI) is an award-winning framework that measures and benchmarks safety culture, helping organizations understand and improve the human factors that drive performance. Learn more at www.hseglobal.com
Media Contact
Rebecca Cole, 5280 Accelerator, 1 3037043009, [email protected], https://www.5280accelerator.com/
SOURCE Sospes and HSE Global
