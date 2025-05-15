Sospes Marks 10 Years of Empowering Organizations to Build Safer, Smarter Workplaces

Celebrating a decade of delivering customer-driven innovation, safety culture breakthroughs, and stronger operations

BOULDER, Colo. , May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sospes, a leading provider of powerful yet easy-to-use Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary today. Since its founding in 2015, the company has helped organizations across a range of industries build safer workplaces, streamline compliance, and transform safety into a strategic advantage.

Over the past decade, Sospes has grown from a bold vision to a trusted EHS partner for companies committed to protecting their people and operations. With powerful yet intuitively simple tools for incident management, compliance tracking, training and credentialing, and real-time data insights, the platform enables teams to move beyond checklists and foster a proactive, employee-driven safety culture.

"We launched this company with a mission to make safety simpler, smarter, and more human," said Tom Carson, Founder and CEO of Sospes. "Ten years later, we're more committed than ever to empowering frontline workers, EHS professionals, and business leaders with the tools they need to make safety a true value driver."

Offering far more than just technology, Sospes catalyzes culture change. With a deep belief that safety starts with people, the company's EHS management software provides organizations with the tools to proactively manage risks, cultivate a culture of responsibility, and utilize data for informed decision-making.

A Decade of Milestones

Helped customers achieve 30% faster incident reporting.

Enabled a 5x increase in employee participation and a closure rate of 90% within 30 days for corrective actions.

Expanded platform features including multi-language support, mobile tools, analytics dashboards, digital documents and electronic forms, automated compliance workflows, and integrated training and credentialing management.

Partnered with safety teams at companies across manufacturing, transit, waste management, oil and gas, and utilities in both North America and Europe .

For 10 years, Sospes has provided the tools and insights needed to engage employees, encourage reporting, and track key safety metrics, helping organizations shift their perspective from viewing safety not as a regulatory obligation but as a proactive driver of business performance.

"When safety is seen as a shared responsibility rather than just a compliance task, it leads to stronger engagement, fewer incidents, and better overall performance," said Carson. "We exist to make safety easier to own and act on—whether you're on the floor, in the field, or leading the business."

About Sospes

Sospes delivers personalized power for EHS excellence. Its innovative, user-friendly safety management software creates front-line fans and ensures safety teams can deliver operational excellence through streamlined compliance tracking, incident reporting, data analytics and insights, and risk management, all within a single, integrated application. www.sospes.com.

