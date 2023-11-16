Soter Technologies Introduces FlySense™ 300 Vape Detection and Alert System

"Using technology to deter and reduce vaping and bullying on school campuses is only part of the Soter Technologies solution. We want to see students break their unhealthy vaping habits or nicotine addiction and engage in positive interactions with their peers," said Peterson. Post this

"At Soter Technologies, we are committed to improving the indoor environments where people live, work and learn as well as providing technology to enhance the health and well-being of students. The new design for FlySense™ uses the latest in IoT technology including advanced sensors and solid-state hardware, which has allowed Soter Technologies to reduce the cost of our technology and make it more affordable for schools to deploy multiple units," said Derek Peterson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Soter Technologies.

Soter Technologies has included with the release of the FlySense™ FS300 and software that powers it, encrypted blockchain security technology. This technology was implemented to give school administrators peace of mind knowing that Soter's IoT environmental sensors are safe and secure from hackers who seek to access school districts networks or computer systems.

"Using technology to deter and reduce vaping and bullying on school campuses is only part of the Soter Technologies solution. We want to see students break their unhealthy vaping habits or nicotine addiction and engage in positive interactions with their peers. We have found that when schools use our technology as a tool to enhance health and wellness and combine them with health and safety awareness programs, they see a significant decrease in vaping on their campuses," said Peterson.

For more information about Soter Technologies and FlySense™ visit http://www.sotertechnologies.com. To reach the company directly call (877) END-VAPE or email [email protected].

About Soter Technologies

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Soter Technologies is committed to creating advanced technology to protect the health and wellbeing of students and the public around the world. Technology is deployed in schools, commercial facilities and public spaces. Soter is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools – FlySense®‥Vaping & Elevated Sound Detector. The Soter name is inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance, and preservation from harm. For more information about the company, its services, and products visit:‥http://www.sotertechnologies.com.

Media Contact

William Corbett Jr., Soter Technologies, 516-428-9327, [email protected], https://www.sotertechnologies.com/

SOURCE Soter Technologies