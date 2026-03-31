SOTO SAKE Announces the Launch of Super-Premium SOTO Junmai Ginjo

"With SOTO Junmai Ginjo, we wanted to provide sake enthusiasts and sommeliers with something truly distinctive and memorable. This release represents our commitment to innovation and offering new experiences that elevate the SOTO portfolio." Post this

Nagano rose to international prominence as the host of the 1998 Winter Olympics and is celebrated for cultivating some of Japan's finest culinary specialties, such as wasabi and soba. The terroir offers a unique intersection of altitude, climate, and water purity, underscoring the region's exceptional hydrology and cold-climate brewing conditions—an asset equally critical to sake production. "With SOTO Junmai Ginjo, our goal was to set this sake apart from our current lineup—not just by introducing a new region, but by exploring a unique taste profile and expression," shared SOTO co-founder Dan Rubinoff. "We wanted to provide sake enthusiasts and sommeliers with something truly distinctive and memorable. This release represents our commitment to innovation and offering new experiences that elevate the SOTO portfolio."

SOTO Junmai Ginjo Sake offers a balanced, medium-bodied profile with sophisticated fruit-forward character. Aromas of white grape, apple, and banana bread mingle with hints of basil and are supported by a refined, mineral-driven backbone. The palate is graced with vibrant acidity and expressive notes of subtle berry and stone fruit, adding a gentle complexity that enhances both structure and length. The sake's textured body, simultaneously sharp and silky, offers a robust umami foundation, allowing the sake to pair seamlessly with a broad spectrum of cuisines—from rich proteins and artisanal cheeses to complex charcuterie boards—while maintaining a dynamic, kaleidoscopic style.

In continuation with SOTO's tradition of visually striking brand identity, the new SOTO Junmai Ginjo pack features the brand's classic black and white design cues offset by a beautiful grey label designed by Joe Doucet. The grey tone on the label pays tribute to Nagano's wild macaques (Japanese Snow Monkeys), famous for soaking in natural hot springs during winter — one of the most iconic wildlife images in Japan.

Crafted for purity and authenticity, SOTO Junmai Ginjo contains no additives, preservatives, or sulfites, making it all-natural and gluten-free. Bottled at its' origin in Japan, it is handled with careful attention, including temperature-controlled shipping and ultraviolet-protected bottles to preserve integrity throughout distribution, exemplifying uncompromising character - ideal for the discerning connoisseur.

Best enjoyed chilled, SOTO Junmai Ginjo Super-Premium Japanese Sake is available in 720ml bottles at select restaurants and premium retailers nationwide (suggested retail price: $39.99). To learn more and shop the collection, visit: https://sotosake.com/collection/soto-junmai-ginjo/.

Hi-Resolution Assets, additional technical information, and more can be found HERE.

About SOTO Sake®

SOTO is a premium sake brand crafted in Japan. The company has been featured in Forbes, The New York Times, and listed on the Inc. 5000 as being one of the fastest growing companies in the United States, ranked 4th across the Food & Beverage category. Award-winning SOTO emphasizes the taste, experience, heritage, and craftsmanship of the finest Japanese sake. SOTO Junmai Daiginjo (15.5% alcohol-by-volume) is available in 720ml and 300ml bottles. SOTO Junmai (14% alcohol-by-volume) is available in 720ml bottles and 180ml single-serve cans. SOTO Junmai Ginjo (14% alcohol-by-volume) is available in 720ml bottles. SOTO sakes have been awarded the Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Competition with a 96 Rating, a Gold Medal from the Monde Selection Global Quality Institute, and the Double Gold medal at the China Wine & Spirits Awards. SOTO also received accolades from the Sommelier Challenge competition awarded with the Gold medal and Best Sake, with a rating of 94. All of SOTO's products are all-natural, gluten free, and do not contain sulfites, preservatives, nor added sugar. SOTO Sake always emphasizes responsible drinking and is sold at fine wine and liquor retailers, and premium grocery and liquor chains including Total Wine & More, Wally's Beverly Hills, Whole Foods Market, BevMo!, Trader Joe's, Erewhon, Landmark Wine & Spirits (NY), 305 Wines (Miami), Palm Beach Meats (Orlando, West Palm Beach), Sake Secret (CA), Happy's Liquor (CA), Hi Time Wine Cellars (CA), Anna's (CA), and leading hotels, restaurants, and bars including KOMODO (Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas), Din Tai Fung, OMAKAI (multiple FL locations), Shojo's Dojo (Miami), The Bath Club (Miami Beach), the Setai (Miami Beach), KUMI (New York, Las Vegas), MR. CHOW (NY, Los Angeles), Sushi Nakazawa (New York), MAKOTO (Miami), Blue Ribbon Sushi (NY, Los Angeles, Las Vegas), Shogun Omakase (NY), TAO (NY, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Connecticut), and UCHI (Miami). Visit SOTOSAKE.COM or follow @SOTOSAKE

Media Contact: [email protected]

Erin Smolinski, SOTO Sake PR Consultant

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Erin Smolinski, SOTO Sake, 1 929-292-0404, [email protected], www.sotosake.com

SOURCE SOTO Sake